Former NBA player Matt Harpring's daughter Kate Harpring officially visits UCLA Bruins amid Iowa Hawkeyes speculations 

Kate Harpring, daughter of the 1998-99 NBA All-Rookie team member Matt Harpring and the No. 2 ranked player in the Class of 2026 (as per On3's Industry Rankings) took an official visit to the UCLA Bruins and shared some pictures on Instagram on Friday.

The post featured images with her family and UCLA Women’s Basketball head coach Cori Close:

"Go Bruins??💙💙 #officalvisit #uncommitted," she captioned the post.

The 5-foot-10 point guard led her school, Marish High School, to a 29-3 overall and an unbeaten 16-0 record in the Georgia Section AAAA Region 5 Basketball League, where they sit at the top spot above Northview, Southwest DeKalb and St. Pius X Catholic.

In the 2025 Georgia Girls State Basketball Tournament: GHSA, Marist secured a 62-28 win against Wayne County on Feb. 18, a 56-24 victory over Stockbridge on Feb. 21, and a 51-34 win against Cartersville on Feb. 25 to enter the Final Four of the tournament.

However, they were knocked out after a 54-43 defeat against the eventual champions, Creekside on Mar. 1.

The junior crossed the 2000 high school career points milestone after a dominating 85-33 win against the Lithonia Bull Dogs on Jan. 7, where she scored 32 points. Her best performance came in the semifinals of the Georgia 6A postseason tournament on Mar. 4, 2024, where she scored 45 points

Marist head coach, Kimberly Hixon was full of praise after Harpring's 45-point games

"We knew she had it in her. She's put us on her back before and she's done a really good job with it. We just didn't realize there was going to be a stage that big. To take over just shows you her maturity, obviously, athleticism, preparation," Hixon said.

In her sophomore season, Harpring averaged 27.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 4.0 steals per contest while shooting 58%.

Kate Harpring shares a picture with Iowa star Caitlin Clark

Kate Harpring also took an unofficial visit to the Iowa Hawkeyes and shared pictures with head coach Jan Jensen, star guard Caitlin Clark, assistant coach Raina Harmon and more.

"Go Hawkeyes??? 💛🖤 #uncommitted #officialvisit," she captioned the IG post.

While Kate Harpring has another year to decide on her collegiate career, On3's Recruitment Prediction Machine states that Georgia Tech leads the race to sign the guard with a 47.3% chance.

They are followed by Georgia with a 41.4% prediction, Alabama with a 3.2% probability, and colleges including Iowa, Maryland, South Carolina, and more with less than a 3.0% chance to sign the guard.

