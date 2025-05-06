Former NBA player Matt Harpring's daughter Kate Harpring takes an unofficial visit to an SEC team

Kate Harpring, a five-star point guard in the 2026 class and daughter of former NBA player Matt Harpring, has begun her recruitment by visiting college programs, including Vanderbilt University, where Commodores coach Shea Ralph welcomed her.

Kate shared different moments from the visit via a post on her Instagram page on Tuesday. The post included photos of her rocking Vanderbilt gear, posing with coach Ralph and several other snapshots capturing the visit.

Before visiting the Commodores, Kate Harpring visited the UCLA Bruins in March and has also visited Iowa and North Carolina. She has offers from other top programs, such as Tennessee, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Alabama, Duke, North Carolina, and Notre Dame.

Harpring is wrapping up her junior year and has one more high school season ahead. The No. 2-ranked junior had an impressive 2024: lead Marist High School to a perfect 16-0 in Georgia's AAAA Region 5 and a 29-3 season record; guided her team to the state championship semifinals, where they fell short against Creekside.

Kate Harpring's talent is undeniable, making her a major asset for any program that lands her. With her senior year ahead, she will likely attract even more offers if she continues her high-level performance.

No. 2-ranked prospect Kate Harpring shares her reaction as 2026 class prospect McKenna Woliczko takes an official visit to Vanderbilt

Interestingly, coach Shea Ralph and the Vanderbilt Commodores also hosted McKenna Woliczko, another five-star class of 2026 standout, for a visit. Kate Harpring shared a photo from the visit on her Instagram Story and a reaction that clearly showed her excitement.

"Yesssss💛💛💛." She wrote in her caption.

Kate Harpring shares her reaction as 2026 class prospect McKenna Woliczko takes an official visit to Vanderbilt. (Credits: IG/@kate_harpring26)

In the recently concluded season, McKenna played a key role for Archbishop Mitty.

Helped the team to a first-place finish in the California Central Coast Section's West Catholic Basketball League with a perfect 12-0 record.

Helped the team reach the regional finals and end the season with an impressive 27-4 record.

McKenna Woliczko - ranked No. 6 in the 2026 class - has drawn attention from top programs, receiving offers from USC, South Carolina, North Carolina, Stanford, Iowa, Texas, and others. She is an elite talent and would be a major asset to any team that secures her commitment.

