Former NBA star Jason Richardson's son Jaxon Richardson's impressive dunk show fails to edge his team to a win at the Nike EYBL

Former NBA star Jason Richardson's son, Jaxon, is building a reputation as a Rim-wrecker. At the Nike EYBL game on Sunday, he let the dunks rain as his team, Florida Rebels narrowly lost 69-66 against the City Rocks despite his impressive performance.

On Monday, Slam HS shared a post highlighting Richardson's performance. Richardson ended the game with 18 points, 11 rebounds and four assists. His teammate, Donovan Williams, Jr., also delivered 18 points alongside three rebounds and four assists.

Jaxon Richardson and the Florida Rebels played four games in the Nike EYBL Session III in Kansas. The first game ended in an 84-65 win over Uplay Canada on Friday. However, they struggled to maintain the momentum, as they lost their next three games.

They had a 79-57 loss against Drive Nation on Saturday. They then lost 69-66 loss to City Rocks, and closed out the session with a 68-62 loss against NightRydas on Monday.

Jaxon Richardson featured in three of these four games, as he had zero minutes against Drive Nation. Across the three games he played, he delivered 54 points, 30 rebounds, and eight assists.

Jaxon Richardson concluded his junior season at Columbus High School, averaging 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals per game. His performance played an important role in the Explorers state championship victory and overall 30-3 record.

Richardson is ranked No. 6 in the ESPN Class of 2026 ranking.

Where will Jaxon Richardson play college basketball?

Richardson is attracting college interest as he holds 17 college offers. These include top programs in Alabama, USC, Louisville, Michigan, UNLV, San Diego State, Arizona State, Washington, and Cincinnati.

According to the on3 prediction, Alabama is leading in the race to land Richardson with a 39.4% chance. Next in line is USC, with an 18.1% chance.

Louisville and Michigan also have a good chance, with a 15.5% and 12.9% chance, respectively.

