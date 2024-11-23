Former NFL safety makes a bold claim that Bryce Underwood is better than "Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young and Jayden Daniels"

Former NFL and LSU safety Ryan Clark has rated former LSU commit and five-star quarterback Bryce Underwood as better than several top NFL quarterbacks, including Trevor Lawrence. Clark made this claim in the wake of Underwood's flip by Michigan from LSU.

Clark expressed this opinion while appearing on the show "First Take" on ESPN, reacting to the news of the flip.

“I came out of seven-on-seven coaching retirement for Bryce Underwood," Clark said. "I coached the team this summer because he was going to be the quarterback. I've seen Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields, CJ Stroud, Bryce Young, you name it, Jayden Daniels at this age.

"He's better than every single one of them. The way he throws the football; The way he moves; The way he leads; The sort of kid that he is. I was excited about what LSU could be in the future because of him.”

Underwood was committed to LSU for about a year, staying faithful to the Tigers despite serious interest from other top programs. However, reports in recent weeks have indicated that the five-star quarterback is tilting towards his home state school, Michigan.

The Tigers’ fears came to pass on Thursday when he confirmed via his social media that he had flipped his commitment to Michigan.

Inconsistency at quarterback has been cited as a major reason for the Wolverines’ subpar form this season. With the departure of J.J. McCarthy to the NFL, first-year coach Sherrone Moore has endured the lack of a solid passer in offense. This has greatly affected the team's play and the Wolverines are currently 5-5.

What Bryce Underwood brings to Michigan

Bryce Underwood is On3 Industry Rankings’ No. 1 overall prospect in the 2025 class, giving a great boost to Michigan’s 2025 recruiting class. The Belleville High School star received 41 offers, including offers from Alabama, Georgia, Florida State and Indiana.

If he enrolls at Michigan, he is expected to enter the roster as a first-year starter. While college is a different ball game, the challenge wouldn't be all that new to him.

He was a freshman starter at Belleville, passing for 2,888 yards and 39 touchdowns. He led the team to the state championship the same season, adding six rushing touchdowns in the process.

He repeated the feat in his sophomore season. He led Belleville to an undefeated season and another state title while throwing for 2,762 yards and 37 touchdowns.

Michigan will take on Northwestern later today, looking to tilt its record to a positive side before facing Ohio State on Nov. 30.

