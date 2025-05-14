Former Notre Dame LB Mike Goolsby impressed by Irish's 2026 class commit

Four-star recruit Ayden Pouncey announced his commitment to Notre Dame in April after making his second visit to South Bend. The standout from Winter Park High School (Florida) drew praise from former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby, one of only three true freshmen to earn a monogram with the Irish in 2000.
"I REALLY like Ayden Pouncey as a prospect," Goolsby tweeted on Monday.
Goolsby went undrafted in 2005 but became the second-highest-paid undrafted free agent after signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Recognition from a former player of his caliber is a significant boost for Pouncey.
From coach Marcus Freeman to defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, Notre Dame’s staff made a strong impression on Pouncey during his visit, ultimately leading to his commitment.
"Coach Micken’s has been there for five years and doesn’t plan on leaving on and neither does coach Freeman," Pouncey told On3 following his commitment. "It’s the best of both worlds, they are gonna develop me on and off the field. It’s truly a special place with a lot of special people. It is also the best school in the country."
Notre Dame has 15 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.
Analyst provides takes on Ayden Pouncey's potential at Notre Dame
Ayden Pouncey is the No. 12 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He stands out with his strong instincts against the run and screen plays.
At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Pouncey has the versatility to play either safety or cornerback at the college level, though many expect him to join Notre Dame as a corner. On Tuesday, college football analyst Timmy Hyde praised his potential.
“Safety, corner — who gives a darn? He’s an athlete," Hyde said (via On3). "All you need to watch of his film is a couple snaps to know he’s a dude."
Some scouts compare Pouncey to former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson due to similar traits in size, instincts and tackling aggression. He is also a standout in track and field, with a recorded 100m time of 11.05 seconds.