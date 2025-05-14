Former Notre Dame LB Mike Goolsby impressed by Irish's 2026 class commit

Four-star recruit Ayden Pouncey announced his commitment to Notre Dame in April after making his second visit to South Bend. The standout from Winter Park High School (Florida) drew praise from former Notre Dame linebacker Mike Goolsby, one of only three true freshmen to earn a monogram with the Irish in 2000.

Ad

"I REALLY like Ayden Pouncey as a prospect," Goolsby tweeted on Monday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Goolsby went undrafted in 2005 but became the second-highest-paid undrafted free agent after signing with the Dallas Cowboys. Recognition from a former player of his caliber is a significant boost for Pouncey.

From coach Marcus Freeman to defensive backs coach Mike Mickens, Notre Dame’s staff made a strong impression on Pouncey during his visit, ultimately leading to his commitment.

"Coach Micken’s has been there for five years and doesn’t plan on leaving on and neither does coach Freeman," Pouncey told On3 following his commitment. "It’s the best of both worlds, they are gonna develop me on and off the field. It’s truly a special place with a lot of special people. It is also the best school in the country."

Ad

Notre Dame has 15 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.

Analyst provides takes on Ayden Pouncey's potential at Notre Dame

Ayden Pouncey is the No. 12 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 20 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He stands out with his strong instincts against the run and screen plays.

At 6-foot-3 and 175 pounds, Pouncey has the versatility to play either safety or cornerback at the college level, though many expect him to join Notre Dame as a corner. On Tuesday, college football analyst Timmy Hyde praised his potential.

Ad

“Safety, corner — who gives a darn? He’s an athlete," Hyde said (via On3). "All you need to watch of his film is a couple snaps to know he’s a dude."

Expand Tweet

Some scouts compare Pouncey to former Alabama safety Deionte Thompson due to similar traits in size, instincts and tackling aggression. He is also a standout in track and field, with a recorded 100m time of 11.05 seconds.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More