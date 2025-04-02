Former Oregon commit & 4-star DL commits to Lincoln Riley's USC for the Class of 2026

Four-star defensive tackle Tomuhini Topui committed to USC's 2026 class on Tuesday. The standout from Mater Dei High School (California) had originally pledged to Oregon on Oct. 13 but backed off his pledge on March 27.

Topui’s decision to decommit was unexpected, given Oregon’s strong performance on the field, elite recruiting efforts and significant NIL support from Nike. His departure left the Ducks’ 2026 class with just two defensive line commitments: Tony Cumberland and Viliami Moala.

Shortly after reopening his recruitment, Topui attended USC’s first spring camp practice. Following his visit, On3 analysts Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons predicted that the Trojans would secure his commitment, which proved fruitful on Tuesday.

USC defensive line coach Shaun Nua and co-defensive coordinator Eric Henderson have been actively recruiting for the program’s defensive front.

"I have a pretty good relationship with coach Nua and Coach Henny (Henderson) right now, I'm building a new relationship with their new GM and the new coaches they've got in there," Topui told TrojanSports in March.

"The development with Coach Henny speaks for itself, so now it's more building relationships, letting them talk to my mom and stuff."

Topui recorded 42 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks in his junior season, according to MaxPreps. He's the No. 15 defensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 154 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

USC's 2026 recruiting class update following Tomuhini Topui's commitment

Tomuhini Topui’s commitment helps USC reestablish its presence at Mater Dei, a school known for producing top-tier talent. He's the No. 12 in-state recruit and the No. 11 from Southern California.

With Topui on board, the Trojans have 18 commitments for the 2026 recruiting class, ranking second nationally. He joins four-star prospects Jaimeon Winfield, Braeden Jones and Malik Brooks in the defensive lineman room. The class earlier had lost the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Viliami Moala.

Topui joins a strong defensive group that includes in-state cornerbacks R.J. Sermons and Brandon Lockhart, four-star outside linebacker Xavier Griffin and defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Simote Katoanga.

