Former Rutgers coach Mike Rice becomes the new head coach at Linden, NJ High School: Reports

Former Rutgers basketball coach Mike Rice Jr. has been announced as the new basketball head coach at Linden High School in Linden, New Jersey. Rice’s hiring into the new role is confirmed by multiple sources, including USA Today’s Kristian Dyer.

Rice made a name for himself as a coach at Robert Morris. Between 2008 and 2010, he led the Colonials to three regular-season conference championships and two conference tournament championships. He also led the school to NCAA tournament appearances in 2009 and 2010. He left Robert Morris after the 2009–2010 season to accept the head coaching role at Rutgers.

Before his first head coaching stint at Robert Morris, Rice worked as an assistant coach at various schools, including Fordham, Marquette, Chicago State, and Pittsburgh. Following his departure from Rutgers, Rice served as the co-head coach of The Patrick School from 2015 to 2017.

Revisiting Mike Rice’s controversial exit from Rutgers

Mike Rice was fired by Rutgers in April 2013 after he was caught on tape, “shoving, kicking, and throwing balls at players.” The video also captured Rice uttering homophobic during training with his players. The release of the tape to Tim Pernetti, Rutger’s athletic director at the time, led to an investigation.

After the investigation, Rice was initially hit with a three-game suspension, a $75,000 fine and an order to attend anger management classes. However, Rice was fired upon further review and outcry from the public, including former New Jersey governor Chris Christie. Rice’s reaction to his dismissal revealed him in a sober and reflective state. He said:

“I’ve let so many people down: my players, my administration, Rutgers University, the fans... There is no excuse for it. I was wrong.”

Exploring Mike Rice’s new job

Mike Rice’s new job at Linden will see him return to the sidelines after years of absence. He will be taking over the reins of a program that went 17-11 last season despite having a tough schedule. Linden is one of the highest-ranked public high schools in the state of New Jersey, at No. 64. It is a blend of challenge and new opportunity for Rice as a coach.

The former Rutgers coach brings in a wealth of experience that will be greatly valuable to the program. He comes with a mindset that’s based on reformation, as he expressed in his reaction to his hiring. He said:

“I’ve learned a great deal. It’s about that trust you need to build with the student-athlete. This community and the passion they have in Linden, it just fits.”

With Rice leading the way, Linden basketball may have the catalyst it needs to reach even greater heights.