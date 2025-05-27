Former Texas high school basketball standout dies in fatal hit and run lake accident on Memorial Day 

Fort Worth Timber Creek (Texas) High School is mourning the loss of alum Ava Moore. On Sunday, Moore was on a Kayak at the Grapevine Lake, near Oak Park Cove, when a ski jet hit her, resulting in a fatal accident.

According to officials, there were two women on the ski-jet: the operator and a passenger. The Operator fled the scene, while the passenger remained on the scene, interviewed by first responders.

One of the witnesses, Lisa Scrabeck, pulled Moore out of the water and tried to help her with life-saving measures. The deceased was wearing a life jacket and was rushed to the Baylor Scott and White Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

"She (Ava Moore) didn't suffer in agony," Scrabeck told CBS News Texas. "It's very tragic, and I extend my deepest condolences to the family."

Scrabeck also noted that the prime suspect was "driving recklessly" throughout the day.

Ava Moore was an 18-year-old standout basketball player from the Class of 2024. In her sophomore year, she registered a 24-10 record, followed by a 17-14 scoreline in her senior year.

In her career, she led the Falcons to 71-51. After graduating from high school, Ava joined the US Air Force. She had just returned after completing a year at the Air Force Preparatory School in Colorado Springs before the tragic incident took place.

Moore's family is mourning their loss:

“We are grieving the loss of our daughter (Ava Moore) at this time…. Our prayers are also with the young ladies involved, along with their families,” her family said in a statement per WFAA-TV.

Her family has set up a GoFundMe to cope with their loss. As of now, 463 people have donated, amassing $22,178.

Ava Moore's case development: Officials have released the photograph of the suspect

Grapevine Police Department released the photograph of the female suspect, regarding the Ava Moore hit-and-run case, and has issued a statement on the further developments in the case.

"Preliminary details indicate a personal watercraft (PWC) with two female occupants struck and killed the victim," the officials added. "The passenger remained on scene to be interviewed by first responders, while the operator fled with an adult male. The operator and the man struck a vehicle while leaving the area.

"Our thoughts are with Ava's family and friends during this difficult time," Grapevine PD said in a statement on their Facebook post. "Texas Game Wardens remain committed to keeping our waters safe."

The officials have released the photograph of the alleged suspect and have asked people to come forward if they have any information about the fugitive at [email protected].

