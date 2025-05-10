Former Texas and Utah player Cam Rising returns to high school alma mater as coach

Cam Rising, who once starred at quarterback for both Texas and Utah, has officially announced his medical retirement from football. Despite stepping away from the field, Rising isn’t leaving the sport completely. He’s returning to his alma mater, Newbury Park High School, in California, to serve as an offensive coordinator.

His arrival reunites him with one of the most dynamic high school programs in the state. In 2024, Newbury Park posted a 14–1 record, averaging over 36 points per game before falling to San Diego Lincoln 34–27 in the CIF-State Division 1-AA regional final. The Panthers finished No. 15 in California, per On3 Composite Rankings.

Rising will be coaching standout quarterback Brady Smigiel, a four-star Michigan commit. Smigiel threw for 3,521 yards and 49 touchdowns with only three interceptions last season, also adding 400 rushing yards and 11 scores.

Over three seasons, he has accumulated over 11,000 passing yards and 147 touchdowns. His father, Joe Smigiel, serves as Newbury Park’s head coach.

The Panthers’ offense also features key senior weapons, including wide receiver Beau Smigiel and four-star tight end Hayden Vercher, an Arizona State commit.

Cam Rising’s journey from Newbury Park to Utah ends in retirement ater injuries

Cam Rising, a former four-star recruit in the 2018 class, was ranked No. 261 nationally by On3 at one point. He initially committed to Texas, joining Tom Herman's program alongside fellow quarterback Casey Thompson. After redshirting his freshman year in Austin, Rising transferred to Utah, where head coach Kyle Whittingham helped shape his collegiate career.

Rising appeared in 30 games for the Utes from 2020 to 2024, completing 490 of 778 passes (63%) for 6,167 yards, 53 touchdowns, and 17 interceptions. His most productive years came in 2021 and 2022, when he passed for 2,493 yards and 20 TDs, then 3,034 yards and 26 TDs, respectively.

A hand injury sustained during a 2024 matchup against Baylor has rendered his return to playing impossible, according to advice from two orthopedic specialists.

“Due to a hand injury I suffered during the Baylor game, I’ve been advised by two orthopedic physicians that I will never be able to return to playing football,” Rising shared in a statement on X.

He also noted that he plans to seek a third opinion and proceed with surgery and rehabilitation.

Rising, who led Utah to consecutive Pac-12 titles and Rose Bowl appearances in 2021 and 2022, concludes his collegiate career with 53 passing touchdowns.

