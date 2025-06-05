Former UConn commit Darius Adams opened up on being ranked lower than Class of 2025 recruits who are "famous and stuff like that."

Former UConn commit Darius Adams concluded high school basketball as the No. 30-ranked player in the 2025 class. He, however, feels that he's a little underrated, believing he brings more to the table than people give him credit for.

In a documentary shared on Sportstar TV's Instagram on Monday, Adams opened up about his place in the rankings. While he says he's not too caught up in the numbers, he does believe he's underrated, especially when compared to some of the more popular top-ranked high school prospects.

"Obviously, I feel like a lot of kids want to be ranked and look at that stuff. I look at it too, but it's not really on my mind," Adams said. "What people have to say about me, like, I just, you know, I know what I can do. And I feel like I haven't always, like, been like a high rated.

"I mean, I am, but like, there's other kids that are, like, you know, famous and stuff like that. I'm kind of like an underrated kid. I guess I would say. That's how I look at it. So, you know, just keep working."

Darius Adams has concluded his high school basketball career at La Lumiere High School in La Porte, Indiana. He is now set for college basketball with the Maryland Terrapins, whom he committed to after previously decommitting from UConn.

According to Adams, college is one step closer to his NBA goal. He sees next season as a potential transition year into the league, so he knows there's still plenty of work ahead.

"The goal is the NBA. NBA is the goal." Adams said. "It's kind of crazy, because, like, next year really could be a breakout year for me, and I really could go right after next year. So it is crazy to think about. And it's like saying I have a lot more work to do."

Darius Adams is currently the only Class of 2025 recruit for the Maryland Terrapins. Coach Buzz Williams will most likely still be on the lookout for more additions.

"...Has a great history of basketball": Darius Adams on Maryland commitment

6-foot-5 shooting guard Darius Adams decided to commit to Maryland just 10 days after announcing his de-commitment from the UConn Huskies. Speaking on his commitment, Adams said:

"Buzz Williams (Maryland coach) is known for winning at every different program he goes to. He develops guards and has off court relationships with his players. Maryland has a great history of basketball and can't wait to show the fans what I'm going to bring to the table!"

Although Adams did not give reasons for his decommitment from UConn, reports suggest that it might be tied to the Huskies' activity in the transfer portal. UConn coach Dan Hurley secured two new guards via transfer, which might have limited Adams's playing time next season.

