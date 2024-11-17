Former Vikings' linebacker Chad Greenway's daughter Maddyn Greenway commits to Kentucky Wildcats

Four-star recruit and former Vikings linebacker Chad Greenway's daughter, Maddyn Greenway, announced her commitment to the Kentucky Wildcats on Sunday.

While Greenway belongs to the Class of 2026, this marks head coach Kenny Brooks's second commitment a week after the recruitment of forward Kaelyn Carroll on Nov. 15.

Maddyn Greenway took to Instagram to share the news of her commitment:

The three-time Minnesota Class AA girls basketball state champion was an all-rounder for Providence Academy. Greenway played a vital role in their first Minnesota Class A girls's state championship. Furthermore, last spring, she won a state championship in the Minnesota girls's Class AA 300-meter hurdles.

In her two years at Providence Academy, Maddyn Greenway showed consistent improvement. In her freshman year in 2022-23, Greenway played 32 games and averaged 31.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 7.4 apg and 4.7 spg. She improved her numbers in her junior years as she scored 34 points, grabbed 8.8 rebounds, dished out 7.5 assists and stole the ball 4.5 times per game in 33 games.

The No. 18 prospect had offers from top programs, including Stanford, UCLA, Duke, Clemson and Iowa.

Her parents - Chad and Jenni - were star athletes for the Iowa Hawkeyes. However, Maddyn Greenway visited Kentucky on Oct. 27 during the Kentucky-Auburn football game and stated that she wanted to create her legacy.

“I’ve been a Hawkeye fan my whole life, with both my parents having gone there,” Greenway told Kentucky Sports Radio. “Obviously, with my dad, I’ve lived in Minnesota my whole life, and I’ve always been under his shadow, so I just wanted to make my own path.”

Maddyn Greenway talks about Kentucky head coach

While talking to On3, Greenway stated that the connection with Brooks was exceptional and he also came to watch one of her soccer games:

“We talk about everything,” Greenway said. “Obviously, I do two other sports pretty competitively. So, sometimes we’ll talk about that. Like, whatever season I’m in, we’ll always talk about, you know, he came up for one of my soccer games."

"But a lot of the times, we’ll talk about basketball here and there, but it’s things outside of sports or like, how I’m doing, which is what I love. I love how it’s not just so basketball focused,” she added.

While her father played 10 seasons for the Vikings, he had 761 solo tackles, 341 assists, 18.0 sacks, 11 fumble recoveries and 11 interceptions with two selections in Pro Bowls, it is now time for Maddyn Greenway to create her own legacy as she starts her collegiate career with the Wildcats.

