Four-star 2026 class CB leans toward James Franklin's Penn State with a scheduled official visit

Four-star cornerback Jaziel Hart has emerged as a priority target for Penn State in the 2026 recruiting cycle. The standout from North Cross School (Virginia) has scheduled an official visit to James Franklin’s program for June 6.

Before heading to Happy Valley, Hart will visit Virginia Tech on May 30, followed by a trip to Michigan on June 20.

With the 6-foot, 170-pound defensive back on the roster, North Cross finished the 2024 season with a 9-2 record and reached the Division II VISAA State Football Playoff finals.

On3’s EJ Holland praised his skill set, saying:

“He’s a long, athletic corner with room to add some weight to his frame. I really like him as a true outside corner, but he’s such a fun, athletic player, so it wouldn’t be surprising to see him play some nickel as well."

Hart is the No. 14 recruit in Virginia and the No. 56 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He is also the No. 804 prospect in the nation and has his focus on the senior season to uplift the ranking.

Jaziel Hart raves about Penn State coaching staff

Jaziel Hart previously announced a top-six list of schools, with Penn State included alongside Virginia Tech, Michigan, Indiana, Tennessee and Virginia. The Nittany Lions have been on his radar since extending an offer last summer, and his interest grew even more after visiting campus for a junior day event last month.

"I like the coaching staff and the game they play," Hart told 247Sports.

As of now, Penn State has an edge in Hart's recruitment with an 85.8% chance of securing his commitment, according to On3, followed by Virginia Tech (5.4%) and Michigan (3.3%). If he ends up with the Nittany Lions' 2026 class, he would join three-star prospect Julian Peterson in the cornerback room.

Penn State has nine committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 6 in the nation. It also features players like interior offensive lineman Kevin Brown, running back Messiah Mickens, quarterback Troy Huhn, safety Matt Sieg, edge rusher Daniel Jennings and wide receiver Jerquaden Guilford.

