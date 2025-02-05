Four-star 2026 class DL target declares Alabama a "contender" in his recruitment ahead of official visit

Kamhariyan Johnson, a four-star defensive lineman from Muscle Shoals High School in Alabama, has been a top in-state target for the Alabama Crimson Tide in the 2026 recruiting class. He returned to Tuscaloosa over the weekend for the junior day as part of his official visit.

"They will be a contender, and I will be taking an official visit on June 6-8,” Johnson said, via Touchdown Alabama.

The 6-foot-5, 260-pound prospect has 11 sacks, 47 tackles and 13 tackles for loss as a junior in 2024. On3 and 247Sports have yet to rank him, but Rivals rates him as a four-star prospect, ranking him 16th in Alabama and 215th overall.

Kalen DeBoer has faced criticism for barely being able to secure in-state prospects. Four-star cornerback Zyan Gibson is the sole commit in Alabama's 2026 class and also the first in-state commit for Alabama.

Landing Kamhariyan Johnson could help DeBoer and his staff address concerns about their ability to retain homegrown talent.

Alabama leads the race in Kamhariyan Johnson's recruitment

Alabama's defensive line coach and Alabama area recruiter, Freddie Roach is recruiting Kamhariyan Johnson for the Crimson Tide, while Kalen DeBoer and other coaching staff also treated him like a priority during the junior day visit.

“The biggest thing for me was them showing me how much they want me,” Johnson told On3.

Johnson also enjoyed a chit-chat with DeBoer during his official visit.

"It went good,” Johnson told Touchdown Alabama about his conversation with DeBoer. “I got to learn more about him and what he looks for in the program.”

Alabama finished 5-3 in the Southeastern Conference during DeBoer's first year as head coach after Nick Saban's departure. While this may influence potential recruits' thinking, Johnson maintains his regard for the Crimson Tide.

"I think Alabama is still an elite program and definitely will still be a winning school,” Johnson said.

As of now, On3 gives Alabama the front seat in Kamhariyan Johnson's commitment with a 74.4% chance of securing his commitment, followed by Ole Miss at 17.5%.

