Four-star 2026 class EDGE target lists Josh Heupel's Tennessee as "one of the top schools" in his recruitment

Four-star edge rusher Tristian Givens is among the top junior prospects in the country. The 2026 recruit from Carver High School (Georgia) has been a key target for Tennessee, which has made him a "priority" in its recruiting efforts. With that momentum, Givens has scheduled an official visit to Josh Heupel's program on June 6.

“They are one of the top schools on my list," Givens told On3.

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound prospect played a big role in Carver's incredible 15-1 season in 2024. He is ranked as the No. 6 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 45 overall prospect in the nation, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He also holds the No. 5 spot among Georgia recruits.

Tristian Givens' potential can give a big boost to Tennessee's 2026 class, which already ranks No. 5 in the nation. The Vols' cycle also ranks No. 3 in the Southeastern Conference with seven committed players.

Their 2026 class is led by five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon, the top-ranked signal-caller in the country. While the Vols have secured multiple blue-chip prospects, they have yet to land a commitment from an edge rusher.

However, they are considered the favorite for four-star Anthony Jones from Crean Lutheran High School (California) and remain in contention for other top edge rushers, including Rodney Dunham, Zach Groves, Evan Harvey and Zakir Abdul-Salaam.

Tennessee is trending to secure Tristian Givens' commitment

There are currently no crystal ball predictions for Tristian Givens, but On3 lists Tennessee as the frontrunner with a 39.3% chance of landing his commitment, followed by Florida State at 23.3% and South Carolina at 10.5%. Interestingly, the Seminoles were considered the leader in his recruitment two weeks ago, but the momentum shifted in the Vols' favor.

However, Givens' recruitment remains fluid, as he has been receiving strong interest in recent months. Over the past month, he has met with several college coaches, including California’s director of player personnel, Marcus Griffin, USC defensive line coach Eric Henderson and linebackers coach Rob Ryan.

Givens has also picked up new offers from Colorado State on Jan. 13, Colorado on Jan. 24 and most recently, Penn State on Jan. 29. With competition heating up, Josh Heupel's coaching staff will need to maintain its recruiting momentum to potentially secure his commitment.

