Four-star 2026 class EDGE target set to make splash in Sherrone Moore's Michigan with key spring visit

Four-star edge rusher Jake Kreul is nearing a decision in his recruitment and is in the process of finalizing key unofficial and official visits. He is one of the key targets of Michigan in the 2026 class and is set to be at Sherrone Moore's program for a spring visit on March 22, as confirmed by his recruiting coach, Cliff Hill, to On3’s EJ Holland.

The IMG Academy (Florida) standout is one of the most sought-after prospects in the country. Besides Michigan, multiple programs are in the race for his commitment, including Ohio State, Miami, Oklahoma, UCF and Florida State.

Kreul recorded 39 tackles (12 tackles for a loss), 11 quarterback hurries and six sacks as a junior in the 2024 season. He is the No. 6 edge rusher in the 2026 class and the No. 5 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

When discussing what will influence his decision, Kreul told SI that relationships will play the biggest role.

“That is the number one thing," Kreul said. "That will be the difference between the top schools, which schools I have the best relationships with.”

Michigan’s chances could be boosted by its pipeline from IMG Academy, which includes linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng and running back Donovan Johnson. If everything falls into place, Kreul could make his college commitment as early as June or July.

Which other prospects are expected to visit Michigan in March?

Michigan's 2025 recruiting class finished strong with multiple five-star prospects. However, the Wolverines have landed just two recruits in the 2026 cycle: wide receiver Jaylen Pile and cornerback Brody Jennings.

March will be an important month for Michigan fans, as Sherrone Moore's staff is set to host several key prospects. On March 21, Pile will visit alongside four-star edge rusher Carter Meadows. The following day, Jennings will be on campus along with offensive lineman Sam Greer, offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell and offensive lineman Breck Kolojay.

With Michigan’s two current commits visiting on different days, they could play a role in helping the program build momentum with uncommitted prospects. The Wolverines are already making progress with several players in the 2026 class.

