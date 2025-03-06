Four-star 2026 class IOL talks brotherhood at Dan Lanning's Oregon: ‘I hope we can build that culture’

Dan Lanning and his Oregon coaching staff are assembling a strong 2026 recruiting class, with four-star interior offensive lineman Tommy Tofi being one of their top priorities. The Archbishop Riordan (California) standout continues to be impressed by Lanning and offensive line coach A’lique Terry.

Ad

"I just really love what coach Lenning and coach Terry's building up there and probably," Tofi told Rivals on Sunday. "One day when I'm over there I just just hope that we could continue on and build that that culture and that Brotherhood."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Tofi is the No. 10 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 19 recruit in California, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. Oregon remains in contention alongside USC, California, Ohio State, Utah, Tennessee, UCLA and Miami, which make up his top eight schools.

At this stage, Oregon has the most momentum in Tofi’s recruitment. On3 insiders Justin Hopkins and Max Torres have both logged predictions in favor of the Ducks, giving the Ducks a 97.0% chance of landing him.

Ad

Tommy Tofi shares game-day visit experience to Oregon

Tommy Tofi has long held Oregon in high regard and has visited Eugene multiple times. He was in attendance during the Ducks' phenomenal 32-31 win over Ohio State on Oct. 12.

"I couldn't hear nothing," Tofi told Rivals about the game-day trip. "That's the only thing I heard, just nothing, just the crowd cheering just. It's still impressive for like 50,000 people would make that much noise in a very small stadium compared to others just very impressive."

Ad

Tofi returned to Eugene in January and gave the school another upvote in his recruitment.

“My interest in Oregon is very high," Tofi told On3. “It’s always a great time being in Eugene. They always show me a lot of love.”

Oregon has already landed a big commitment from a California native in four-star offensive tackle Kodi Greene in the 2026 class. The Ducks' cycle ranks No. 1 in the nation and also have five-star tight end Kendre Harrison locked in. Adding Tofi to the mix would further boost an elite offensive class for the Big Ten powerhouse.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback