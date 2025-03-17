Four-star 2026 class IOL target takes extended visit to Ohio State as Ryan Day's recruitment trail intensifies

Four-star interior offensive lineman Micah Smith has been a key target for Ryan Day and his Ohio State coaching staff in the 2026 class. The Buckeyes are slowly increasing their momentum in this recruitment as the Vero Beach High School (Florida) standout is currently in Columbus for an extended visit.

"📍#GoBucks 🌰," Smith posted on X Sunday.

Smith has visited OSU multiple times over the past two years and was last on campus on Nov. 23 for the Buckeyes' 38-15 victory over Indiana.

“The gameday atmosphere was great,” Smith told Eleven Warriors following the trip. “I got a chance to talk with Coach Day after the game. I spent time in the locker room with the team and spoke to some of the players. The vibe was awesome. Every time I visit Ohio State, the hospitality is exceptional."

During that visit, Smith was actively recruited by former offensive line coach Justin Frye. However, with Frye now at UCLA, new offensive line coach Tyler Bowen has taken over his recruitment.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Smith helped Vero Beach High School reach the regional finals, recording 26 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and two sacks. He is the No. 11 interior offensive lineman in the 2026 class and the No. 22 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Ohio State makes Micah Smith's top 6 schools

In November, Micah Smith announced his top six schools, with OSU making the cut alongside UCLA, Miami, Tennessee, Oregon and South Carolina. He intends to take at least four official visits before making his decision, which will come before the start of his senior season.

As of now, On3 gives Ohio State the leader spot in Smith's recruitment with a 82.1% chance of securing his commitment.

If Smith commits, he will become the second interior offensive lineman in the Buckeyes 2026 class: joining four-star prospect Max Riley, who committed earlier this month. The Buckeyes this class is headlined by five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. and has five committed players, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

