Four-star 2026 class linebacker target sees Sheerone Moore's Michigan as ‘No Brainer'

Four-star linebacker Nick Abrams is among the top junior prospects in the country and has scheduled the announcement of his commitment for Jul. 16. The McDonogh School (Maryland) standout has been a key target for Sherrone Moore and Michigan coaching staff for the Wolverines 2026 class.

Abrams is set to visit Michigan on Apr. 12 and remains high on the school due to its past glory.

"They produce NFL talent and develop," Abrams told On3. "That’s a no brainer."

So far, Abrams has received nearly 30 scholarship offers and narrowed his choices to 10 schools a week ago. Michigan made the cut alongside Alabama, Penn State, Duke, Georgia, Michigan State, Oregon, Texas A&M, USC and Vanderbilt.

On3 gives Michigan less than a 1% chance of landing Abrams, but the fact that he included the Wolverines in his final list, despite receiving their offer just a few weeks ago, indicates they have made an impression.

Abrams has been labeled a "game wrecker" for his elite talent and is the kind of prospect Michigan can’t afford to lose. The Wolverines currently do not have a linebacker committed in their 2026 class.

Michigan's 2026 class has three committed players and ranks No. 30 in the nation. The Wolverines are also gaining momentum with several linebacker targets, including Hudson Dunn, Kedric Golston II, Kaden Carter and Phillip Goodrich.

Nick Abrams schedules five more visits besides Michigan

Before his Michigan visit on Apr, 12, Nick Abrams will stop at Georgia on Mar. 15, Alabama on Mar. 18, Texas A&M on Mar. 29 and Penn State on Apr. 5. He also has a trip to Oregon scheduled for Apr. 19 but has yet to visit Vanderbilt. During his junior season in 2024, he attended game-day visits at Michigan State and Duke.

As a junior in 2024, Abrams tallied 77 tackles (26 solo, 51 assisted), nine tackles for loss, four sacks and one interception over 12 games. In his sophomore year, he recorded 36 tackles (13 solo, 23 assisted) and nine tackles for loss.

Nick Abrams is the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 6 in Maryland, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

