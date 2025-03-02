Four-star 2026 class safety lists Clemson as finalist, plans key visit to Dabo Swinney's program in May

Four-star safety Kaden Gebhardt is one of the top targets for Dabo Swinney and the Clemson coaching staff in the 2026 class. The standout from Olentangy High School (Ohio) is set to visit the Tigers on March 7-8, followed by an official visit from May 30 to June 1.

Gebhardt announced his plans on X, tagging several Clemson coaches, including safeties coach Mickey Conn, defensive coordinator Tom Allen, assistant safeties coach Nolan Turner, assistant cornerbacks coach Elijah Turner, assistant linebackers coach Thomas Allen and defensive analyst Zach Terrill.

"Clemson Official Visit locked in!🐅@CoachConn @Coach_TomAllen @nolanturner02 @CoachTurnerCUFB @CoachTA44 @z_terrill53," Gebhardt tweeted on Friday.

In January, the 6-foot-2, 195-pound safety revealed his four finalists: Clemson, Wisconsin, Penn State and Ohio State. Clemson’s 10-4 record in 2024 and Swinney’s recruiting approach have kept the Tigers firmly in contention.

"Coach Swinney, He’s a great dude and a great coach," Gebhardt said on Jan. 19, via TCI. "You can’t get much better than that.”

Gebhardt earned first-team All-Ohio Capital Conference, OCC Defensive Player of the Year and first-team All-District honors in his junior season in 2024. If he commits, he will become the first safety in Clemson’s 2026 class.

The Tigers' 2026 cycle ranks No. 30 in the nation with five committed players.

Kaden Gebhardt raves about Clemson coaching staff

Kaden Gebhardt is the No. 36 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 21 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He received an offer from Clemson defensive coordinator Tom Allen on Jan. 18.

“I already had a great relationship with Coach Allen at Penn State,” Gebhardt said on Jan. 19, via TCI. "He’s actually the one that offered me at Penn State. So I have a great relationship with him."

Gebhardt has also built a solid relationship with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn.

"I love Coach Conn," Gebhardt said. "He’s the one that reached out to me. Then we set up that visit to come down. I made sure to get down there as quickly as possible, that’s for sure."

Penn State remains the frontrunner in Gebhardt’s recruitment, with On3 giving the Nittany Lions a 67.1% chance of securing his commitment. Clemson sits at 1.2%, but with back-to-back visits to the Tigers coming up, the momentum could shift moving forward.

