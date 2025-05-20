Four-star African forward Mouhamed Camara joins Mikel Brown Jr. and others in Pat Kelsey's 2025 Louisville Cardinals class

Four-star African forward Mouhamed Camara is the latest addition to Coach Pat Kelsey's 2025 Louisville Cardinals recruiting class. He will be joining fellow commits Mikel Brown Jr. and Sanada Fru.
247Sports analyst Travis Branham shared the news via X on Monday. The 6-foot-7 forward comes from Guéreo, Senegal, and has spent the past two years developing his game at the NBA Academy Africa.
Over the last year, Mouhamed Camara has put up impressive numbers across academy events, averaging 10.6 points, seven rebounds, 3.5 assists, 2.8 steals, and 2.5 blocks per game.
In an interview with 247Sports, Camara shared why he chose Louisville.
"The way they develop players and they are a winning team," he said. "I am going to come in and give 100 every day."
With Camara now on board, Pat Kelsey has secured six new players for the upcoming college basketball season.
Alongside freshmen Mikel Brown Jr. and Sanada Fru, who are joining straight out of high school, the Cardinals have also landed three transfer players. These include Isaac McKneely from Virginia, Ryan Conwell from Xavier, and Adrian Wooley from Kennesaw State.
NBA Academy Africa technical director Roland Houston heaps praise on Mouhamed Camara
Mouhamed Camara's commitment to Louisville comes with a strong endorsement from NBA Academy Africa's technical director, Roland Houston, who has worked closely with him over the past two years. Houston praised Camara not just for his skills but also for the intangibles he brings to a team.
"A competitive spirit, defensive intensity, he's a terrific teammate, he's a winner, and he has a good feel for the game," Houston said (via 247Sports). "He's just an unbelievable, all-around good person, but he is a tough kid."
"He brings a competitive spirit, and that's something that 'Coach PK' will love about him. He is going to work hard every day. He doesn't know how to do anything else but play hard."
Roland Houston has played a key role in developing several high-level prospects over the years and can certainly take credit for helping shape some of today's rising NCAA stars.
In addition to mentoring Mouhamed Camara, he was instrumental in the development of Florida's Rueben Chinyelu and Duke's Khaman Maluach, both of whom also came through the NBA Academy.