Four-star Auburn LB commit sparks flip rumor as 3 big schools firmly in the race

Four-star linebacker JaMichael Garrett has been committed to Auburn since July 26, 2024, but interest from other top programs continues to grow. According to On3's Chad Simmons, Miami, Oregon and Texas A&M are making strong efforts to flip the 2026 class recruit from Hugh Freeze's program.

“I’m committed to Auburn, but I still want to explore which school is the best fit for me,” Garrett told On3.

The 6-foot, 195-pound prospect's recruiting profile rose significantly after an impressive junior season in which he recorded 91 total tackles, per MaxPreps. He is the No. 18 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 9 recruit in Louisiana, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Garrett is one of seven current commitments in Auburn’s 2026 recruiting class. Besides him, the Tigers have four-star prospect Shadarius Toodle in the 2026 cycle's linebacker room.

Can Texas A&M flip JaMichael Garrett from Auburn?

JaMichael Garrett secured his first SEC offer from Auburn on Oct. 21, 2023. Since then, he has made multiple trips to Plains and stayed high on the Tigers, which led to his July commitment.

However, Garrett will visit Texas A&M this week, which sparked his potential move to the school. Interestingly, he was initially recruited by D.J. Durkin when the defensive coordinator was with the Aggies.

"Coach Durkin and Coach (Hugh) Freeze, they build a relationship so well," Garrett told Rivals following his commitment. "I just love Coach Durkin. I love his scheme. I just love everything he does for me."

Back then, Garrett also boldly dismissed any potential flip rumor in the future, saying:

"No de-commitment coming here. Ain’t no de-commitment coming here."

However, since Texas A&M offered on March 31, they have been intensively pursuing him. If he sees enough potential on his visit this week, he may rethink.

Texas A&M already has a linebacker commit in the 2026 class in four-star prospect Storm Miller. Over the weekend, Mike Elko's Aggies also flipped four-star cornerback Victor Singleton from Illinois. Their 2026 class is up to 11 members, ranking No. 6 in the nation.

