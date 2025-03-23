Four-star CB rejects early interests from Auburn and commits to Brian Kelly's LSU

Four-star cornerback Dylan Purter committed to LSU's 2026 class on Friday. The prospect chose Brian Kelly's program over Auburn, North Carolina, Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi and Duke.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As a junior in the 2024 season, Purter recorded 97 tackles, three sacks and two interceptions. He is the No. 14 recruit in Alabama and the No. 29 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to On3.

Speaking to Geaux247, Purter described what LSU could expect from him:

"A hard worker who is dedicated and passionate about the game. I love the sport and I'm going to give it everything I have."

Ad

Purter is LSU’s second commitment of the week for the 2026 class, joining five-star prospect Tristen Keys, the nation’s No. 1 wide receiver. His pledge marks the Tigers’ eighth commitment, which continues boosting their No. 1 ranking in the 2026 class.

Dylan Purter opens up about choosing LSU over Auburn and other schools

Dylan Purter plays at Booker T. Washington High School in Tuskegee, Alabama. He has been a target for in-state Auburn and received an offer from the Tigers on June 9.

Ad

Despite Auburn’s early interest, LSU entered the mix with a late offer on Feb. 17. Since then, the Tigers have maintained consistent communication.

“They’ve recruited me pretty heavily, staying in contact on a daily basis,” Purter said, via On3.

Purter visited Baton Rouge for the first time on Mar. 8, where LSU safeties coach Jake Olsen and secondary coach Corey Raymond continued their strong recruitment efforts.

Ad

"It had a really family feel when I went up there," Purter said following the trip, via 247Sports. "All of the coaches and coach Olsen, they keep it real with me. That's what I'm looking for. They have amazing standards they uphold.

Head coach Brian Kelly keeps his players accountable. That's what I want."

If Purter had committed, he would have been Auburn’s first cornerback pledge in the 2026 class. With his decision now settled, Hugh Freeze and his staff will focus on other cornerback targets, including Chauncey Kennon, Khary Adams, Dorian Barney, Samari Matthews, Jordan Thomas and Jalen Williams.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback