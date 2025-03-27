Four-star CB shows interest in Ohio State with recent visit after leaving Ryan Day's program off his list

Four-star cornerback Elbert Hill from Archbishop Hoban High School (Ohio) made headlines last week when he left Ohio State off his official visit schedule. However, he stopped by Columbus on Monday to spend quality time with Ryan Day and the Buckeyes coaching staff.

"Had an amazing time at Ohio state today always feel great to get back up there @OhioStateFB," Hill posted on X following the trip.

Hill has official visits scheduled with LSU (May 30), USC (June 6), Oregon (June 13) and Alabama (June 20). His decision to leave Ohio State off that list initially sparked speculation about his interest in the Buckeyes, as recruiting expert Bill Kurelic previously predicted that Hill would eventually sign with the program.

Even On3 gave the Buckeyes a 75.3% chance of landing his commitment. He reassured fans and analysts that the Buckeyes remain a strong contender.

"So I know everybody's been asking this, but Ohio State is still pretty high in my recruitment," Hill told On3.

Following this week's visit, Ohio State can expect to secure an official visit from Hill. He is the No. 4 cornerback in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Elbert Hill has high praises Ohio State coaches

Cornerback coach Tim Walton and defensive coordinator Matt Patricia are leading Elbert Hill's recruitment.

“Coach Tim Walton and I have a great relationship," Hill said. "I want to see how the new DC does things, but I believe in coach Walton. I feel he would put me in the right spot if I went there. He knows what he is doing and he is real with everything he says.”

Hill hasn’t set a commitment date yet, but has a clear idea of what will make a school stand out as his list of options continues to grow.

“It comes down to who is pushing the hardest and where I feel I can stay and be happy,” Hill told On3. “My list right now is jumbled up and it hard to see what is going to happen right now. I just want to find the best place for me.”

Ohio State's 2026 class is enjoying a recruitment momentum as it secured two back-to-back commitments this week. The Buckeyes have seven pledges in the cycle but are still looking for their first cornerback commitment.

