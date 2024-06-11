Four-star DL Jaylen Williams commits to Michigan: REPORT

Jaylen Williams, a four-star defensive lineman recruit from Palatine High School in Illinois, has committed to the Michigan Wolverines, according to On3’s Hayes Fawcett.

Williams is the No. 22-ranked DL in the 2025 cycle and No. 278 overall by the On3 Industry Ranking, a weighted average that takes into account all four of the major media recruitment organizations. He ranks sixth among Illinois players as well.

Expand Tweet

Trending

Williams talked about his experience after his visit last November.

"The visit was insane. The actual game was crazy," Williams told On3. "Those fans are different from any fans I’ve seen so far. I’ve seen some loud fans but not fans like the ones I saw at the game."

Jaylen Williams attended Michigan's game against Ohio State last year. The Wolverines won the spot and booked a place in the Big Ten Championship. He became the Ann Arbor team's sixth 2025 commitment this cycle and the team's third defensive lineman commit after four-star Nate Marshall and four-star Bobby Kanka.

Jaylen Williams talks about his decision to commit to Michigan

Jaylen Williams, the four-star defensive lineman from Palatine High School announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines. He chose Michigan over other top schools such as Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

He had an official visit this weekend to Ann Arbor and made up his mind after a successful visit. Williams spoke about the school and the reason behind his decision to choose the Wolverines.

"I’ve always wanted to go to Michigan," Williams said, as per The Wolverine. "I just love it… I’ve watched a lot of their defensive line film, and the first person you think of is Aidan Hutchinson. I know I’m not at his level, but I’m really trying to match it."

Although Jaylen Williams is listed on On3 as a defensive lineman, the Wolverines are actively pursuing him for their edge rush role, much as they did with former standouts like Hutchinson and Mike Morris.

According to the On3 Industry national team recruiting rankings, the Michigan Wolverines are ranked No. 18 in the country.