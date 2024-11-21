Four-star EDGE Chase Linton reveals three driving forces behind his commitment to Georgia in the Class of 2025

Four-star edge rusher Chase Linton committed to Georgia's 2025 class on Wednesday. His commitment boosts Kirby Smart's program up to 26 commitments for the cycle.

“Georgia has family, football and culture. All three were important to me," Linton told On3. "They push their players. Georgia is a top program and it was hard imagining myself at a place like this when I first started getting recruited."

The 6-foot-4, 215-pound pass rusher received the offer from Georgia after attending a private workout on July 26. He made his way to Mercedes-Benz Stadium for Georgia's 34-3 win over Clemson on Aug. 31.

Linton returned for his official visit to Athens when the Bulldogs secured a 41-31 win over Mississippi State on Oct. 12 and was also in attendance to see Smart's school knock off Tennessee 31-17 on Nov. 16. His mother, Keeva Linton, played a big role in his Georgia commitment decision.

“Strength of coaching staff,” Keeva told Dawg Nation. “NIL. Successful seasons. Dorms. Meals. Experience. Overall visit rating on a scale of one to five. All these little things we mapped out.”

Linton is the nation’s No. 107 overall prospect, the No. 10 edge rusher in the 2025 class and the No. 14 recruit in Georgia, per the On3 Industry Rankings. He committed to Rutgers in June before backing off the pledge in the middle of August.

What is Georgia getting in Chase Linton?

Chase Linton has recorded 51 tackles, including 31 solos, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks this season. His ability to pressure quarterbacks and disrupt offenses has earned him attention in a state loaded with elite talent.

The North Atlanta edge rusher is also a standout in track and field and was placed third in the triple jump at 44.85 feet last season. North Atlanta assistant coach Bryce Doe coached Linton in track and praised his athletic gifts, saying:

“He has a heck of a burst for a guy for his height and his size. He hasn’t run a lot of running events in track and field, but I can tell you for the first 60 meters he’s just as fast as any kid out there."

Linton's commitment propeled the Bulldogs to No. 1 spot in the nation’s 2025 cycle. He joins Isaiah Gibson and Darren Ikinnagbon as top-tier edge rushers in Georgia’s 2025 class. Gibson also flipped his commitment from USC to Georgia in June.

