Four star elite recruit Javian Osborne shares a 4-word reaction as he commits to the Fighting Irish over the Wolverines

After a recruiting race, spanning over months between Michigan and Notre Dame, four-star running back Javian Osborne announced his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

It had been an intense recruiting contest that finally settled on Saturday. Some signs had suggested that the Wolverines were lagging behind in the recruiting spree with Osborne's subtle leaning towards Notre Dame.

Aside from these two powerhouses, Texas, Alabama, Oklahoma and Oregon were in pursuit of him as well.

On3's Hayes Fawcett posted regarding the 5-foot-9 athlete's commitment, to which Javian Osborne replied with:

"Irish Family, I'm Home."

Moreover, he included a verse from the Bible, Joshua 1:9, which states: "Be strong and of good courage."

Before his commitment, in an interview with On3's Steve Wiltfong, he mentioned a couple of elements that he factors into his college program.

"What I am looking for in a school is playing early and a great schematical fit," Osborne said.

He further mentioned his observations of the Fighting Irish and called the roster encompassing a "winning mindset."

“Love Notre Dame’s tradition, the on-campus lifestyle. Love how it’s small but yet feels so big. The people, players, coaches, they all have a winning mindset.

"I gave Notre Dame a slight edge because of what they presented from the football aspect, school, everything."

Although he complimented Michigan's fanbase and the celebrated alumni circle, the Wolverines could not make it to the final cut.

Javian Osborne's father snubs On3 for missing out his son in the latest top 10 RB rankings

The Wolverines and the Fighting Irish fought to land Javian Osborne. In the midst of it, On3 released its list of top 10 running back recruits in the Class of 2026. The list missed out Osborne, which caused a stir, considering his cemented position at No. 3 by Rivals and No. 10 rank by 247Sports.

Javian's father shared a post on X, stating his discontent.

"This is ridiculous, I repeat RIDICULOUS‼️Go watch the film and stop all the analytics. Nobody is doing stuff on film like Javian Osborne bottom line. Setting up runs, contact balance long distance speed, catching out the backfield," wrote Osbourne's father.

Osborne is a product of Forney High School (Texas). He has scored 4,522 rushing yards and 69 touchdowns across three seasons, registering a high school record.

