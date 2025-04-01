Four-star Florida State commit sparks Alabama flip rumor after recent spring practice

Four-star safety Darryl Bell has been committed to Florida State's 2026 class since October 2023. However, that hasn't stopped other programs, especially Alabama, from pursuing the Barbara Goleman Senior High School (Florida) standout.

Bell was back at the Crimson Tide for spring practice, which was his second trip to Kalen DeBoer's program this year. He arrived in Tuscaloosa on Sunday and shared a snapshot of his visit on his Instagram story.

Earlier this month at the Under Armour event, Bell proved his elite athleticism with a wingspan of 78.6 inches and strong testing numbers, including a 4.57-second 40-yard dash, a 1.64-second 10-yard split and a 4.33-second shuttle time.

Bell's explosiveness was evident with a 29.3-inch vertical and a broad jump of 10 feet, 1.5 inches. He has been a key player in his high school’s back-to-back postseason appearances.

As a junior in the 2024 season, Bell recorded 51 tackles (six for loss), three sacks, a fumble recovery, two blocked punts, a blocked kick and two interceptions, while also contributing on offense with two receptions for 23 yards and a touchdown. He is the No. 31 safety in the 2026 class and the No. 52 recruit in Florida, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Can Alabama flip Darryl Bell from Florida State?

Despite being committed to Florida State, Darryl Bell is still considering other schools that are actively recruiting him, including Alabama, Nebraska, Michigan, Auburn, North Carolina and Georgia. Unlike some athletes who keep their options private, Bell has been open about his recruitment process, making a possible switch more likely.

“I will just get out, see different places and compare the schools to Florida State," Bell told On3 on March 6.

Bell's last visit to Florida State was on Jan. 27, followed by two trips to Alabama. Given the current trend, Alabama appears to have the best chance of flipping his commitment from the Seminoles.

If Bell decommits from FSU, the program will still have one safety committed in the 2026 class: four-star prospect Tedarius Hughes. Meanwhile, if he chooses the Crimson Tide, it would mark Kalen DeBoer’s first safety commitment in the 2026 class.

