Four-Star LB Thomas Davis Jr. clears air on Notre Dame commitment amid push from his father's alma mater Georgia

Four-star linebacker Thomas Davis Jr. has been committed to Notre Dame since November, but his recruitment has gained new attention this month. On May 7, Georgia extended an offer to Davis, who is the son of former Bulldogs star Thomas Davis Sr., which instantly sparked a potential flip rumor.
Georgia is already enjoying recruitment momentum in the 2026 class with multiple blue-chip commits, with the latest addition being the nation's No. 1 quarterback, Jared Curtis. However, Davis smashed any potential move to the Bulldogs and reaffirmed his commitment to Notre Dame this week, saying (via the Irish Sports Daily):
“I'm still locked in with Notre Dame."
It’s somewhat surprising that Georgia waited this long to offer Davis, given his impressive play and his father’s legacy with the program. An earlier offer might have made it easier for head coach Kirby Smart to convince Davis to follow in his father’s footsteps.
Now that the Bulldogs have officially entered the race, it seems they are prepared to challenge Notre Dame for a potential flip, so this recruitment battle will be worth keeping an eye on.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Davis recorded 62 tackles (eight for loss), 10 quarterback hurries, two interceptions and a forced fumble.
Thomas Davis Jr. set to visit Notre Dame in June
Thomas Davis Jr. is scheduled to visit Notre Dame in South Bend on June 13 for his official visit. He will be joined by several uncommitted recruits, and he is prepared to make a strong case for why they should choose Notre Dame.
“This isn’t a place for everyone,” Davis told Irish Sports Daily, referring to the message he plans to share with fellow recruits. “But if they’re recruiting you, it means something — not everyone gets that opportunity. It shows you’re seen as someone who can grow here not just as a player, but as a person.”
One big target that Davis and the Notre Dame coaching staff will target is four-star cornerback Khary Adams. He is the No. 9 CB in the 2026 class and the No. 66 recruit in the nation, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The Irish will have to tackle South Carolina, Penn State and Oregon in the recruitment race.
Another defensive target is four-star safety Nick Reddish, the No. 27 recruit in North Carolina. Notre Dame is already considered the leader in his recruitment with a 91.5% chance of securing his commitment.
The Irish have 16 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 4 in the nation.
