Four-star Notre Dame RB commit Javian Osborne honors Memorial Day with patriotic message

Four-star running back Javian Osborne is one of the standout commits in the 2026 class of Notre Dame football. The prospect took a moment to reflect on Memorial Day, posting a heartfelt message honoring fallen service members on the national holiday observed on the last Monday of May.
"Happy Memorial Day🇺🇸 In Honor Of Our Fallen Soldiers!! God, Country, Notre Dame," Osborne tweeted.
The Forney High School (Texas) standout committed to Notre Dame on May 3 and has since been vocal in his support for Marcus Freeman’s program.
The Irish have 16 commitments for the 2026 class, including 14 blue-chip recruits, just behind USC, which leads with 17. Osborne has used this momentum to help recruit more elite talent, posting:
"I’m just saying it’s something special brewing in South Bend! Why not be apart of it? #GoIrish☘️."
Osborne is especially focused on bringing in elite players like five-star safety Joey O’Brien, who also lists Michigan, Oregon, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee among his top choices.
Javian Osborne praises Notre Dame offense
As a junior in the 2024 season, Javian Osborne rushed for 1,227 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging more than 6.5 yards per carry. His sophomore year was even more impressive, as he carried the ball 290 times for 2,231 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.
Throughout three seasons, Osborne has accumulated 622 carries for 4,445 yards and 75 total touchdowns. For a running back of his caliber, Notre Dame's offensive system presents a promising opportunity.
Notre Dame’s 2024 playoff appearance played a role in sparking Osborne’s interest in the program, where he sees himself making a real impact.
"They're known for running the ball and Notre Dame is O-Line U," Osborne said, via SI. "They have a lot of great guys that went there and went to the NFL. What running back wouldn't want to be part of a program that breeds offensive lineman?"
Along with the coaching staff, tradition and academics, Osborne believes Notre Dame is the ideal fit for him. The Irish and their 16 commitments in the 2026 class place them fourth nationally.