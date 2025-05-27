Four-star Notre Dame RB commit Javian Osborne honors Memorial Day with patriotic message

Four-star running back Javian Osborne is one of the standout commits in the 2026 class of Notre Dame football. The prospect took a moment to reflect on Memorial Day, posting a heartfelt message honoring fallen service members on the national holiday observed on the last Monday of May.

Ad

"Happy Memorial Day🇺🇸 In Honor Of Our Fallen Soldiers!! God, Country, Notre Dame," Osborne tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Forney High School (Texas) standout committed to Notre Dame on May 3 and has since been vocal in his support for Marcus Freeman’s program.

The Irish have 16 commitments for the 2026 class, including 14 blue-chip recruits, just behind USC, which leads with 17. Osborne has used this momentum to help recruit more elite talent, posting:

"I’m just saying it’s something special brewing in South Bend! Why not be apart of it? #GoIrish☘️."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Osborne is especially focused on bringing in elite players like five-star safety Joey O’Brien, who also lists Michigan, Oregon, Clemson, Penn State and Tennessee among his top choices.

Javian Osborne praises Notre Dame offense

As a junior in the 2024 season, Javian Osborne rushed for 1,227 yards and 25 touchdowns, averaging more than 6.5 yards per carry. His sophomore year was even more impressive, as he carried the ball 290 times for 2,231 yards and scored 39 touchdowns.

Ad

Throughout three seasons, Osborne has accumulated 622 carries for 4,445 yards and 75 total touchdowns. For a running back of his caliber, Notre Dame's offensive system presents a promising opportunity.

Notre Dame’s 2024 playoff appearance played a role in sparking Osborne’s interest in the program, where he sees himself making a real impact.

"They're known for running the ball and Notre Dame is O-Line U," Osborne said, via SI. "They have a lot of great guys that went there and went to the NFL. What running back wouldn't want to be part of a program that breeds offensive lineman?"

Along with the coaching staff, tradition and academics, Osborne believes Notre Dame is the ideal fit for him. The Irish and their 16 commitments in the 2026 class place them fourth nationally.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Maliha Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.



Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.



Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books. Know More