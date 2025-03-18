Four-star Notre Dame WR target Brayden Robinson drops a 'legendary’ take on Irishmen's Heisman history

Notre Dame has a storied connection to the Heisman Trophy, as seven Fighting Irish players have secured the prestigious honor. The Heisman Trophy Trust manages the award and is dedicated to upholding its legacy and integrity.

To mark St. Patrick's Day, it recognized Notre Dame's Heisman winners in an X post. Its message celebrated the school's rich history and honored the seven recipients: Angelo Bertelli (1943), Johnny Lujack (1947), Leon Hart (1949), John Lattner (1953), Paul Hornung (1956), John Huart (1964) and Tim Brown (1987).

"Notre Dame’s legacy runs deep! This St. Patrick’s Day, we’re toasting their seven Heisman Trophy winners who made history on the field," @HeismanTrophy tweeted on Monday.

One of Notre Dame’s current recruiting targets in the 2026 class, four-star wide receiver Brayden Robinson, expressed admiration for the program’s rich tradition.

"Legendary ☘️," Robinson tweeted.

Robinson is a high school star but is slowly heading to a bright college career, having a dominant junior season in 2024 with 79 receptions for 1,119 yards and 15 touchdowns over 12 games. He is the No. 50 WR in the 2026 class, according to the On3 Industry Rankings.

Brayden Robinson speaks about the latest trip to Notre Dame

Brayden Robinson has had a strong interest in the Notre Dame Fighting Irish for months and wrapped up his most recent visit to Marcus Freeman's program in January for Junior Day.

“It was good,” Robinson said on Jan. 28, via Irish Sports Daily. “It was really good. We had a whole campus tour. We got to go to the indoor facility that they had up there, got to go inside the stadium. We pretty much saw everything.”

Robinson will make a return trip to Notre Dame on June 20, but the January trip already made him like the campus of the Irish.

“It's pretty quiet and I like that,” Robinson said. “Not too much commotion going on. Definitely somewhere I could focus.”

If Robinson joins Notre Dame’s 2026 class, he will be part of a WR group that includes three-star recruit Dylan Faison. However, the Irish will face stiff competition in his recruitment, as he is also scheduled to visit Miami on June 6 and Ohio State on June 13.

