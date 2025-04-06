Four-star Oregon RB target commits to Lincoln Riley's USC to the Class of 2026

Oregon target and four-star running back Deshonne Redeaux committed to USC's 2026 recruiting class. He opted to stay close to home and chose Lincoln Riley's program over the Ducks, Georgia, Michigan, UCLA and Washington. The standout from Oaks Christian High School (California) announced his commitment in a symbolic moment that featured appearances from icons Snoop Dogg and JuJu Watkins.
"Now, I get to stay home, follow my and go to the school I dreamed of playing for," Redeaux said to On3 following his commitment.
As a junior in the 2024 season, Redeaux ran for over 1,200 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is the No. 13 running back in the 2026 class and the No. 17 recruit in California, according to On3.
With Redeaux's commitment, USC has 20 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 2 in the nation. He will join fellow four-star running back Shahn Alston in the Trojans’ backfield.
Deshonne Redeaux shares the reason behind choosing USC over Oregon and other schools
Oregon rarely loses high-stakes recruiting battles, especially when they're deeply involved. They appeared poised to land another four-star running back in Deshonne Redeaux, who would have joined Tradarian Ball in their 2026 class.
But ultimately, USC's pull was too strong for Redeaux to turn down.
“I choose USC because nothing is more powerful than impacting the hometown community and being the light in my own backyard,” Redeaux said to Billboard. “Some of the determining factors were the amazing USC tradition and legacy — specifically at the running back position — and being a difference maker to bring the winning culture back to USC football and to the city of Los Angeles.”
Under general manager Chad Bowden, USC has focused on keeping Southern California talent home, and Redeaux is ready to embrace that mission.
“I get to put it on for my city,” Redeaux said to On3. “USC has a great plan. USC football is coming back. It will be great again. I truly believe that and I am going to be a part of it. This recruiting class is going to be off the charts and USC is going to win big very soon.”
This was the second blow from USC to Oregon this week, as former Ducks commit Tomuhini Topui also flipped to the Trojans on Wednesday. Oregon holds eight commitments in the 2026 class and ranks No. 4 nationally.