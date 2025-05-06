Four-star OSU commit strike's Emeka Egbuka's iconic post to flaunt Ryan Day's 2026 WR class depth

While many schools struggle to land even one or two elite wide receivers per recruiting cycle, Ohio State faces the opposite dilemma of deciding which talented receivers to feature from their already stacked roster. Some believed Ryan Day would ease up on recruiting receivers in the 2026 class after landing four-star Brock Boyd in April.

However, the Buckeyes continued their push and added a fourth wide receiver to their 2026 class with the commitment of four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt on Saturday. Now, their 2026 class holds mighty receivers like five-star prospect Chris Henry Jr., alongside four-stars like Boyd, Dixon-Wyatt and Jaeden Ricketts.

On Monday, Boyd flexed OSU's loaded WR class by posting an image of former Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka, who was selected with the No. 15 pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2025 NFL draft.

OSU has now 12 committed players in the 2026 class, ranking No. 3 in the nation. This cycle also features some mighty offensive stars like interior offensive lineman Max Riley, offensive tackle Sam Greer and tight end Corbyn Fordham.

Brian Hartline deserves credit for Ohio State's WR room

Ohio State's offensive coordinator and wide receiver coach Brian Hartline himself played in the NFL from 2009 to 2015 and has been perfectly using that experience in his coaching career. Since stepping into his role with the Buckeyes, he has built a reputation for consistently recruiting and developing elite receivers, including Marvin Harrison Jr., Garrett Wilson, Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Chris Olave.

Even OSU's latest WR commit Kayden Dixon-Wyatt also credited Hartline as a key reason for choosing OSU over other top programs like Oregon.

“Coach Hartline knows how to coach receivers; he develops them so well and that development was a big factor," Dixon-Wyatt told On3 following his commitment. “The receivers and quarterbacks at Ohio State, nobody is stopping that. They produce. They have a strong offense, they develop players and it is a great offense to play in."

The Buckeyes' recent run of first-round wide receiver draft picks speaks to Hartline’s success, and his work has earned him national recognition, including being named National Wide Receivers Coach of the Year by On3.

