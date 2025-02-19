Four-star OT Felix Ojo names "Oklahoma and Michigan" among his top four schools with SEC and Big Ten powerhouses leading the list

Four-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo has listed four schools as favorites in his ongoing recruitment. Ojo discussed his recruitment process extensively in an interview with On3, disclosing the programs he has prioritized and why.

The SEC and Big Ten dominated Ojo’s prioritized programs, with Texas, Ohio State, Oklahoma and Michigan all making the cut. He said:

“Texas and Ohio State are right there at No. 1 and No. 2 for me right now. Oklahoma and Michigan are in that next group right behind them.”

He expressed his commitment to visiting the programs on his shortlist, especially his four priority schools.

“I know I will take official visits to those four schools, then I am still trying to figure out the rest,” he added.

So far, Ojo has only visit to Texas slated for June 13. However, the standout offensive tackle would like as many as six official visits in the coming months.

“I am looking to take six official visits," he added. "Florida, Ole Miss and Notre Dame are still schools I need to visit, so I am trying to get to those this spring, maybe get back to a couple of more schools and make that decision.”

More importantly, Ojo intends to leave no stone unturned in arriving at his decision, ready to make all necessary visits before committing. He continued:

“I am planning to commit after my official visits, but if I am not ready, I will take it into the season. My plan is to commit, but if I need more time, I will wait.”

Felix Ojo’s recruitment profile and future prospect

Felix Ojo is the No. 46 prospect in the 2026 class on the On3 Industry Ranking. He clinched the MVP at the Under Armour Next Camp in Dallas on Saturday, driving his recruitment prospect up.

Ojo, a junior at Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, Texas, stands at 6-foot-7 and weighs 283 pounds. He is the No. 5 offensive tackle nationally, per On3 Industry Ranking. A top OT prospect in his class, 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote that he has “potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

Ojo has a multi-sport athletic background, also competing in track & field. According to MileSplit, he recorded a 119-4 discus rep in his sophomore year. His rating is projected to rise in the months leading to his senior season next fall.

