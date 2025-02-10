Four-star OT target eyes June visit to South Bend with Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame leading the way

Four-star offensive tackle Gregory Patrick is one of the most promising players in the 2026 class. The Portage Northern High School (Michigan) standout is a top target for Marcus Freeman's Notre Dame and will head to South Bend on June 13 to meet with the Irish coaching staff.

Patrick is the No. 8 offensive tackle in the 2026 class, the No. 136 prospect in the nation and the No. 2 recruit in Michigan, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. He has made multiple trips to South Bend over the last two years, including the Fighting Irish's 28-3 win over Miami (Ohio) on Sep. 21.

“I have a lot of interest in Notre Dame," Patrick told The Irish Sports Daily following the trip. "They're definitely a school that's close to home and they value a lot of things that I do, what I'm looking for in a school. I have a lot of interest in them."

Offensive line coach Joe Rudolph and offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock are recruiting Gregory Patrick at Notre Dame. He has also received offers from schools like Michigan, Alabama, Baylor, Stangord, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Penn State, Louisville, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Pittsburgh, Washington, Purdue and Wisconsin.

Which other schools will receive OV from Gregory Patrick besides Notre Dame?

Gregory Patrick's official visit schedule kicks off on May 30 at Penn State, followed by a stop at Michigan State on June 6. Following the Notre Dame trip on June 13, he will conclude his visits at Michigan on June 20.

Patrick has not set a firm commitment timeline, but he listed Notre Dame among his nine finalists last year, which also include Michigan, Penn State, Wisconsin, Minnesota, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Michigan State and Alabama.

"I would, in the most ideal situation, get it done right before senior year starts heating up," Patrick told 247Sports. "I want to do big things my senior year."

As of now, Michigan State leads in Patrick's recruitment with a 37.0% chance of landing his commitment, according to On3. Notre Dame follows with a 22.5% chance, but the Fighting Irish could gain an edge after hosting him in June, especially given their outstanding 2024 season.

