Four-star prospect Helaman Casuga to visit Hugh Freeze's Auburn as one of the most touted QB recruits this week: Reports

Four-star quarterback Helaman Casuga is set to go to Auburn this week for an unofficial visit. The signal-caller from the 2026 recruiting class has another year of high school remaining, but he has already earned huge attention from top college programs, making this summer a busy one for him.

The On3 Industry ranks Casuga as the nation's No. 14 quarterback and the No. 140 prospect overall. According to 247Sports, he is ranked as the No. 180 overall player in the 2026 class, the No. 13 quarterback, and the No. 4 overall player in Utah.

Following an unofficial visit to Clemson, Casuga's schedule will include a stop at Auburn, followed by an unofficial visit to Alabama on June 10. Auburn has yet to extend an official offer to Casuga, but an offer can be expected after his visit.

Auburn’s interest in Casuga may also soar due to his track record. He consistently threw for over 300 yards in nine games last season, surpassing the 400-yard mark twice, including a September match against Wasatch, where he amassed 423 passing yards and three touchdowns.

As a sophomore, the quarterback threw for 4,145 yards and 34 touchdowns against 14 interceptions, while also contributing 279 rushing yards and two touchdowns. His phenomenal performance helped the Timpview team secure the Utah 5A state title.

Auburn's 2026 recruiting class remains lackluster, with only three-star prospects Kail Ellis and Denairius Gray committed so far. However, head coach Hugh Freeze's continued interest in Casuga could be influenced by the performance of freshman four-star Walker White in the upcoming season.

USC and Oregon lead the pack in Helaman Casuga's recruitment

Helaman Casuga has received offers from top-tier programs, including Arizona, BYU, Oregon, USC, Utah, and Washington State. However, USC and Oregon stand out in his recruitment journey.

“USC and Oregon has had the longest relationship with me so far so it feels natural,” Casuga said (via On3). “But it’s the new relationships are growing so none that standout more.”

Oregon's offensive coordinator, Will Stein has observed Helaman Casuga's throwing session. Oregon already has four-star Tony Cumberland committed in the 2026 class, and Casuga could be the next four-star player to join him.

The signal-caller has also been high on the USC Trojans due to their renowned coaching staff.

“What excites me is obviously being coached by Lincoln Riley. Love quarterbacks Coach (Luke) Huard. And I’ve been flying out to California on weekends working out with (USC) quarterback Jayden Maiava.”

USC's 2026 class is already shaping up impressively, with commitments from four players Brandon Lockhart, Dominick Kelly, Ja'Myron Baker, and Madden Riordan. Helaman Casuga could be the next big name on the list.