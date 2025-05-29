Shelton Henderson seems excited to commence his collegiate career. The 6-foot-6 small forward from Bellaire High School was going to join the sons of the two-time NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer, Cayden and Cameron Boozer, at the Duke Blue Devils.

Ad

However, Henderson changed his mind and decommitted from Duke last month and committed to the Miami Hurricanes on Apr. 21. The official Instagram page of Miami Hurricanes Basketball posted their conference schedule on Wednesday, which was later reshared by Henderson on his IG story with a two-word reaction.

Four-star prospect Shelton Henderson drops 2-word reaction hyping up Miami's conference schedule (Image via Instagram @shelt0nn)

"Free smoke," Henderson captioned his story.

Ad

Trending

Last season, he led Bellaire to a 26-11 record and a 10-2 record in the Texas Region III 6A Region III District 18 Basketball League, where they finished first. He averaged 21 points, 3.3 assists, 7.2 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game to lead the Cardinals to the state championship game.

However, they could not lift the trophy after a tight 54-52 defeat against Duncanville.

Shelton Henderson, who ranks at 19th spot nationally, fifth in the small forward position and second in Texas, also received offers from Houston Cougars, LSU Tigers, Michigan Wolverines, Florida State Seminoles and more.

Ad

In a conversation with On3, Henderson claimed that he joined Miami because of their new head coach, Jai Lucas.

“It was easy to choose Miami because of Coach Jai Lucas. He believes in me and what I can bring to the program. I just wanted to come into a program and be comfortable knowing I have a great support system, and I think Miami provides that. I can’t wait to get down there and win some games with a great group of guys.”

Ad

Miami made significant changes in coaching staff before Shelton Henderson's addition

The Hurricanes made some significant changes to their staff. Former Duke assistant coach Jai Lucas stepped up to replace the winningest coach in Miami's history, Jim Larranaga, after he announced his resignation on Dec. 26. In 14 seasons, Larranaga led the team to a 274-174 record.

Lucas was appointed as the head coach on Mar. 6. The 36-year-old became the youngest head coach in the ACC. Furthermore, he brought in assistant coaches Russell Springmann from Oral Roberts University, Erik Pastrana from Florida and Andrew Moran from the Columbus Explorers High School.

Bill Courtney, who served as an interim head coach after Larranaga's departure, returned to his role as an assistant coach.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranav Khatri Pranav Khatri is a high school sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Master's in Sports Management and five years of experience in the field working with InsideSport, EssentiallySports, TwelfthManTimes, SportSavour, GeeksforGeeks.



Pranav is a football and basketball fan, and played both in college. He got into basketball and became a Dallas Mavericks fan due to Dirk Nowitzki's loyalty. His favorite NBA moment was Dallas defeating winning the championship, and their journey to the finals through the Lakers and OKC.



When not watching or writing about sports, Pranav runs a fashion jewelry business. Know More