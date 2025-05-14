Four-star QB commit Dereon Coleman delivers one-word reaction as Miami picks commitment of nation's No. 1 recruit Jackson Cantwell

Miami picked up the biggest recruiting win in the 2026 class on Tuesday, as five-star offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell committed to the Hurricanes over Georgia and Oregon. His decision sparked enthusiasm among Miami's commits, with four-star quarterback Dereon Coleman tweeting,
"LFG 😎 #gocanes."
Georgia had been considered the frontrunner for Cantwell, especially after he visited Athens on May 10. But just before his expected commitment to Georgia, On3’s Pete Nakos reported that Miami had offered Cantwell a multi-year NIL deal worth approximately $2.5 million in the first year.
However, Cantwell denied that the NIL offer was his main reason for choosing Miami, calling it a “false narrative” and saying that his decision was based on his strong relationships with the Hurricanes.
Whatever the reason, Jackson Cantwell is the best gift for Miami's 2026 class, as he was the Missouri Gatorade Player of the Year in 2024 and is a two-time Missouri Class 5A State Champion in the shot put.
The Nixa (Missouri) standout was also the 2023-24 Gatorade Missouri Boys Track & Field Player of the Year. He plans to sign with Miami during the earliest signing window.
Mario Cristobal reacts to Jackson Cantwell's commitment
Jackson Cantwell’s commitment marks arguably the most significant recruiting success for Mario Cristobal since he became head coach in 2022, and the celebration that followed was just as notable.
A video posted by Aslan Hajivandi (via On3) captured Cristobal bursting with enthusiasm.
"Lets go! Enjoy, enjoy," Cristobal said. "Open your hands, let's go! Let's do this!"
From his beginnings as a middle-school tight end to becoming the nation’s top-ranked recruit as an offensive tackle, Cantwell’s rise has been phenomenal. Despite his elite status, he remains grounded and focused on proving himself through hard work and athleticism.
"I just wanna get one chance," Cantwell told Springfield News-Leader. "I just want to get a shot, and I think (offensive line coach Alex) Mirabal and Cristobal will give me a shot and the confidence they've given guys these past years. I think I can have that confidence and I think he's willing to invest that kind of time in me."
Cantwell is the first five-star offensive lineman to commit to Miami since 2023, and his addition to the 2026 class elevated the Hurricanes to No. 8 in the On3 Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.