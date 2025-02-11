Four-star RB confirms visit to Ryan Day's Ohio State for spring practice

Four-star prospect Favour Akih is one of the most promising running backs in the nation. The Hayes High School (Ohio) standout remains highly interested in his in-state Ohio State Buckeyes and is scheduled to visit the program for its first spring practice on March 17.

"I will be at The Ohio State University March 17th for a spring practice 🌰," Akih posted on X.

Ohio State is riding a wave of momentum in recruiting after securing the national championship with a 34-23 victory over Notre Dame on Jan. 20. Akih attended the Buckeyes' championship celebration a week later, where he shared a photo with standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

"It was a true blessing being able to join the Buckeyes in the Nation Football celebration! GO BUCKS 🌰 @Jermiah_Smith1," Akih tweeted.

The Buckeyes' running backs coach Carlos Locklyn has expressed significant interest in Akih, but he has yet to extend an official scholarship offer. However, Akih has already received offers from programs such as Iowa State, Michigan State, Toledo, Penn State, Indiana, Iowa, Louisville, Miami, Pittsburgh, USF, NC State, Purdue, USC, Maryland, and West Virginia.

As of now, Michigan State leads the race for Akih’s commitment with a 37.2% chance, according to On3, followed by Pittsburgh (22.1%) and West Virginia (9.9%). Akih is also set to visit Michigan for a spring practice on March 18.

What potential might Favour Akih bring to Ohio State?

Favour Akih is fresh off a phenomenal junior season at Hayes High School, which secured him the title of First Team All-Ohio. Throughout 11 games of the season, he recorded 1653 yards and 15 touchdowns.

Akih is the No. 15 running back in the 2026 class, the No. 184 prospect in the nation and the No. 9 recruit in Ohio, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. It is interesting that Ohio State still hasn’t sent a scholarship to such a mighty in-state talent.

If OSU pulls the trigger during the upcoming Spring practice and potentially secures Favour Akih's commitment, he might become the first running back in the Buckeyes 2026 class. Ryan Day has four committed players in this cycle, ranking No. 9 in the nation.

