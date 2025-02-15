LSU's Brian Kelly has landed four-star recruit Brysten Martinez to the Tigers' roster. Brysten Martinez is a student-athlete from East Ascension High School in Gonzales, ranks fifth rank as an offensive tackle in the Class of 2026 and in Los Angeles. Nationally, he is ranked 59th, according to On3.

On Thursday, in an Instagram post, Martinez announced his commitment.

" Finally, I want to thank LSU for allowing me to continue my academic and athletic career in their hands. I wouldn't want it to be anywhere else. My dream has come true, ALL THANKS TO THE MAN ABOVE."

He even thanked his family, friends and the Almighty for supporting him.

"First off, I want to thank me the Man above for all the blessings, he has brought my way. I want to thank my parents and my family for always supporting me through my ups and downs.....If you know me, you know how hard my life has been since a kid and how grateful I am to be in the position I am in today. ," he added.

Zack Nagy, Publisher of LSUTigersSI, also tweeted about Martinez's commitment.

"#LSU has landed a commitment from the No.9 rated offensive tackle in America: Brysten Martinez. The 6'5, 290-pound Louisiana naive joins the Tigers' 2026 Recruiting Class as a pivotal piece in the trenches. Martinez is a top-5 rated player in the Bayou State," he wrote.

LSU Tigers land six Class of 2026 commits, including Brysten Martinez

Led by head coach Brian Kelly, LSU Tigers boast a No.3 national ranking and hold the first spot in the SEC conference for the Class of 2026. The Tigers have an average NIL value of $117,000 and a Blue Chips percentage of 83%.

As of now, the Tigers roster has six commits. The list includes Edna Karr's defensive lineman Richard Anderson and Aiden Hall; Airline's wide receiver Kenny Darby; McDonogh 35's wide receiver Jakai Anderson; Warren Easton's Interior offensive lineman Jalan Chapman and East Ascension's offensive tackle Brysten Martinez.

In an interview with the Oregon.rivals.com, Brysten Martinex spoke about LSU.

"It's more of a family than any other school. They've been like a family to me, they're welcoming, and I can see myself there. I know the kids that are there and I feel like we're similar because we're from Louisiana and we have the same traditions, and I'm comfortable up there," he said.

He had received offers from Texas A&M, Oregon and Mississippi State among others but chose to team up with the LSU Tigers.

