Four-star safety confirms receiving offer from Kalen DeBoer's Alabama for the Class of 2026

Four-star safety Djimon McLendon is one of the rising juniors in the nation. The standout from Tucker High School in Georgia received an offer from Alabama on Sunday for its 2026 class.

McLendon confirmed the scholarship news on X, writing,

"#AGTG I’m extremely blessed to receive an offer from the University of Alabama #rolltide 🐘@CoachSanders14 @AlabamaFTBL @BamaMinute @UA_Athletics @TuckerFootball @DekalbRecruits @DMAC1513."

McLendon can play multiple positions in the secondary, but he is expected to shine as a safety at the college level. While he is listed as a three-star prospect by On3, Rivals ranks him as a four-star talent. The On3 Industry Rankings place him as the nation’s No. 685 overall prospect, No. 54 safety and No. 69 recruit in Georgia.

Alabama has extended offers to more than 10 safety prospects in the 2026 class. Among them is four-star safety Tylan Wilson, who is viewed as a strong lean to the Crimson Tide, with a 46.5% chance of committing, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine.

The program is also in the mix for other top safety prospects, including Zech Fort, Kaiden Hall, and Blaine Bradford.

Alabama's standing in Djimon McLendon's recruitment

Djimon McLendon just received the offer from Alabama on Sunday, and his equation with the program can be understood after a while. However, the promising fact is that the offer came following his visit to Tuscaloosa for Alabama's game against Mercer on Saturday.

McLendon saw No. 7 Alabama (8-2, 4-2 SEC) securing a 52-7 win over Mercer, which could give the school an edge in his recruitment.

The only commitment to the Crimson Tide's 2026 football class is four-star defensive lineman Vodney Cleveland, a top 10 in-state prospect from Parker High School in Alabama. The class previously had four-star cornerback Dorian Barney's commitment, but he backed off his pledge on Nov. 10.

The leader in Djimon McLendon's recruitment now is Georgia, as the in-state Bulldogs have a 25.8% chance of securing his commitment, per RPM. Cincinnati follows closely behind with a 22.6% chance, while UCF and Missouri are also in contention at 19.4% and 16.1%, respectively.

