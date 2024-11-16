Four-star safety recommits to Curt Cignetti's Indiana for the Class of 2025

Class of 2025 four-star safety Byron Baldwin recommitted to Curt Cignetti's Indiana on Friday. Baldwin, who plays for St. Frances Academy in Baltimore, initially committed to IU in April but stepped away from his pledge on Oct. 2 to reassess his options.

"The reason I decommitted was really just to re-evaluate everything," Baldwin told 247Sports on Friday. "This past couple months, and since the season started, I gained about six offers in two weeks and there were a lot of opportunities."

Baldwin returned to Bloomington for two game-day visits this fall, attending the Hoosiers’ 20-15 victory over Michigan on Nov. 9 and the 56-7 win against Nebraska on Oct. 19. Speaking with Rivals on Friday, he said how the visit made him feel more connected to the school:

"I knew it just wasn't a place that I could really leave."

Baldwin spent time with several other 2025 Indiana commits, including wide receiver Davion Chandler, defensive end Keishaun Calhoun and athlete Seaonta Stewart Jr., all of whom made him rethink joining them. With his recommitment, Indiana has 22 commits in the 2025 class, which currently ranks No. 47 in the nation.

Byron Baldwin excited to develop his potential at Indiana

Byron Baldwin capped off his recruitment journey that included over 20 scholarship offers. Programs like Colorado, Florida, Missouri, Penn State and UCLA offered the Maryland native in the past two months, with the Buffaloes hosting him in Sept. and the Bruins making a strong late push.

However, Baldwin ultimately chose Indiana, largely due to his confidence in the coaching staff of Curt Cignetti.

“Learning from coach Cignetti’s coaching with how strict he is with his guys and knowing myself, I’m going somewhere where it means business,” Baldwin told On3 on Friday. "I know that’s going to be great for me and I’m going to help that program out."

Safety coach Ola Adams has also been a key figure in Baldwin's recruitment.

"Since my first time being on the phone with coach Ola Adams, he’s expanded my knowledge of the game," Baldwin said. "He’s taught me a lot."

Defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Bryant Haines, cornerbacks coach Rod Ojong and quality control coach Eddie Burk Jr. also worked diligently to make Baldwin feel at home in Bloomington and give his pledge for a second time.

Baldwin is ranked by Rivals as the nation's No. 32 cornerback in the Class of 2025 and the No. 9 prospect in Maryland. However, he is projected as a safety prospect at the college level, but Indiana might have plans to move him around in the secondary.

