Phoenix Mountain Pointe star Rylon Dillard-Allen has finalized his top four destinations, with over 20 offers in hand. The four-star safety committed to the Arizona State Sun Devils back in April, but decided to decommit in mid-May.

Dillard-Allen's potential decommitment became a hot topic after he announced an official visit to Texas A&M, scheduled for June. This visit set off alarms for the Sun Devils, as they have strict policies regarding committed players taking visits to other programs. Dillard-Allen ultimately decided to step back from his commitment to Arizona State to reopen his recruitment process.

The safety previously told Bryan Munson of On3 that he would be considering an official visit to Nebraska while naming Nebraska, Washington, and Texas A&M as his three schools of interest. He has now narrowed that list down to Alabama, Texas A&M, UCLA, and Washington.

Dillard-Allen is ranked as the 34th-ranked safety in the 2025 class, and the No.5 player in Arizona, as per 247 Sports. He recorded 43 tackles, two pass breakups, along with two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown this past season. The safety also holds a PR of 10.8 in the 100-meter dash.

UCLA and Washington emerge as the frontrunners for Rylon Dillard-Allen

Rylon Dillard-Allen officially visited UCLA on May 31. He was impressed with the experience, especially due to the Bruins offering him the opportunity to play both as a post player and a nickel.

“The highlight of my visit was sitting at the Rose Bowl looking over the city,” Dillard-Allen said (via On3). “Everyone was very genuine too and I really didn’t talk about football until my position meetings. I see myself being a post player and a nickel and UCLA is the only school that recruits me for nickel."

Washington also set their eyes firmly on Dillard-Allen throughout the recruiting process. Their cornerback coach, John Richardson, and safety coach, Vinnie Sunseri, were vying for his service before he committed to Arizona.

Dillard-Allen mentioned how his conversation with the Huskies cornerback coach often involves personal discussion as well.

"Great system.J Rish [and I], we don't even talk about ball, really, we just talk about life."

Even the program's defensive coordinator, Stephen Belichick, stopped by Mountain Pointe with Richardson and Sunseri after Dillard-Allen announced his decommitment from ASU. Seemingly, Washington will leave no stone unturned to enroll this promising safety in their roster.