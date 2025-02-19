Four-star Tennessee CB target surprisingly commits to PJ Fleck's Minnesota to the Class of 2026

Four-star cornerback Justin Hopkins committed to Minnesota's 2026 class on Monday. PJ Fleck's program secured the Ensworth High School (Tennessee) standout over other top programs like Tennessee, USC and Georgia Tech.

“It was not my plan to commit this soon,” Hopkins said on Tuesday, via On3. “Me and my parents talked about it, I started having that feeling and I have decided to cut my list to four schools and make my decision. It was that gut feeling. I have to go with how I really feel."

The 6-foot-0, 170-pound prospect proved his versatility in his junior season, playing safety, wide receiver and contributing as a return specialist on special teams. However, he is being recruited as a cornerback and ranks as the No. 25 player at the position in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Rankings.

Hopkins played a key role in Ensworth's 11-1 season in 2024, which ended in the state playoffs. He is also the No. 9 overall prospect in Tennessee. With his commitment, Minnesota has four players in its 2026 class, which ranks No. 28 nationally. The group also includes four-star offensive tackle Andrew Trout.

Why did Justin Hopkins choose Minnesota over Tennessee?

Tennessee hosted Justin Hopkins more than three times. With a 10-3 record in the 2024 season and being his in-state program, the Vols had the potential to secure his commitment. However, Minnesota won the race due to its strong push.

“Tennessee and Vanderbilt are places I have been to a lot," Hopkins said, via On3. "I had a great time at USC too, but the feeling about Minnesota was different. I felt strong about them and it is the place for me.”

Minnesota cornerbacks coach Nick Monroe played a key role in Hopkins' recruitment and traveled to Nashville in January to see him. Just 10 days later, Monroe and PJ Fleck returned for another visit to Hopkins and his family.

“Every time I talked to another school, it just couldn’t compare to how I felt when I talked with the Minnesota coaches,” Hopkins said. “With Minnesota, it is not recruiting me, it is selecting me and me being chosen for this program. The program fits me very well."

Although Tennessee missed out on Hopkins, its 2026 recruiting class remains one of the nation’s best with seven committed players. The cycle ranks No. 4 in the Southeastern Conference and No. 6 in the nation.

