Four-star WR commit reaffirms his commitment to Sherrone Moore's Michigan with a scheduled Spring visit

Four-star wide receiver Jaylen Pile, son of former NFL safety Willie Pile, is one of the emerging prospects in Michigan's 2026 class. The Parish Episcopal School (Texas) standout is set to visit the Wolverines this spring on March 20 and return to Ann Arbor for an official visit from June 20-22.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Michigan extended an offer to Pile last February, and he visited the program in the spring. He returned in the summer and was back on campus for the Texas game on Sept. 7. Wide receivers coach Ron Bellamy built a strong relationship with Pile and his family, leading to his commitment on Oct. 16.

Pile chose Sherrone Moore's program over Oklahoma, Auburn, Florida State, Notre Dame, Oregon, Penn State and Virginia Tech. Despite his commitment, he has picked up new offers in January from Memphis, Houston and Pittsburgh. However, he remains locked in with UM.

Ad

"I want to be at Michigan," Pile told On3 earlier this month. "I can see myself thriving there.”

As a junior in the 2024 season, Pile recorded 63 receptions for 1,367 yards and 19 touchdowns, averaging 21.7 yards per catch. Michigan is landing a prototypical Wolverines wide receiver in Pile, who ranks No. 107 at his position in the 2026 class and No. 80 in Texas, per the On3 Industry Rankings. While On3 rates him as a three-star prospect, Rivals has him as a four-star.

Ad

Which other prospects are visiting Michigan in March?

No Big Ten program has produced more NFL draft picks than Michigan since 2020, and the Wolverines’ history of success continues to attract top talent.

March 20-22 is set to be a major day for Michigan recruiting. Besides hosting Jaylen Pile, the Wolverines will welcome offensive tackle Jackson Cantwell, the No. 1 overall prospect in the 2026 class. Other key visitors include offensive linemen Sam Greer and Breck Kolojay, edge rusher Jake Kreul and the Wolverines cornerback commit Brody Jennings.

At this point, Michigan does not hold a clear advantage in the recruitment of any of these uncommitted prospects. However, with several committed players also visiting that weekend, they could play a significant role in persuading potential future teammates to join them in Ann Arbor.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback