Four-star WR Quincy Porter commits to Ryan Day's Ohio State for class of 2025

Quincy Porter, a four-star wide receiver from Oradell, New Jersey's Bergen Catholic, has committed to Ohio State, choosing the Buckeyes over Michigan, Penn State, and Alabama. He initially had planned to announce his decision on July 14 but decided to make his commitment public on Friday afternoon.

Over the past two weeks, the wide receiver has made official visits to Penn State and Ohio State, and he was slated to visit Michigan on Friday. However, with his commitment to the Buckeyes, Quincy Porter canceled his visits to Michigan and Oklahoma, the latter scheduled for the weekend of June 21-23.

Porter's official visit to the Buckeyes on June 7 was a huge turning point in his recruitment. The visit went exceptionally well, which ultimately led him to commit a month ahead of schedule.

Ohio State's recruiting success continues, as they just secured a pledge from four-star safety Faheem Delane on June 9. With Porter on board, they already possess a class that includes five-star cornerbacks Na’eem Offord and Devin Sanchez.

Quincy Porter's commitment makes him the 15th pledge in the Buckeyes' 2025 recruiting class and the second wide receiver, joining four-star De’zie Jones. The class is ranked No. 1 in the nation by 247Sports, featuring three five-star and eleven four-star recruits.

The Buckeyes still aim to secure commitments from one or two more wide receivers to round out their 2025 class. Key targets include Dakorien Moore, Vernell Brown III, Daylan McCutcheon, and Jaime Ffrench Jr.

Why did Quincy Porter pick Ohio State?

Quincy Porter's journey to becoming an Ohio State pledge began with an offer from the Buckeyes in January 2023, followed by multiple visits to the campus. A factor in his decision was the reputation of the Buckeyes' wide receiver program.

“The wide receiver play that they have at Ohio State,” Porter told On3. “Ohio State is Wide Receiver U.”

Porter's relationship with Ohio State’s wide receivers coach and co-offensive coordinator Brian Hartline was also a decisive factor.

“I’m close with (Brian) Hartline. I had great conversations with him, which ultimately made me commit.”

On3 ranks Porter as the No. 31 player in the nation, the No. 5 wide receiver, and the top player in New Jersey. Per 247Sports' composite rankings, he is considered the No. 49 prospect, the No. 8 wide receiver in the 2025 class, and the No. 1 ranked player in New Jersey.

Quincy Porter recorded 35 receptions for 686 yards and 11 touchdowns in his sophomore season, while making 53 catches for 1,107 yards and 19 touchdowns in his junior season.