Acaden Lewis, the Villanova Wildcats signee and the No. 34 player in the Class of 2025, according to the On3 Industry Rankings, was hyped about Augusta's latest addition, Rodney Scott. The 5-foot-10 freshman played for Baltimore and Our Lady of Mount Carmel School (Maryland).

Scott made his decision official on his Instagram page on Sunday.

"Go jags!! 🔵⚪️#longliverichie," Scott captioned.

Fresh Villanova commit Acaden Lewis shares his reaction to Augusta Jaguars' latest recruitment announcement (Image: IG/ therodneyscott)

Lewis commented with two fire emojis and also reshared the post on his IG story.

Dip Metress has been the coach for the Augusta Jaguars for 21 years. The 2001-02 CVAC Coach Of The Year discussed how Scott would fit in their roster and commended his leadership abilities.

"Rodney will provide us speed and quickness in the backcourt," Metress said on Friday, via the team's website. "Rodney has the ability to wreak havoc on the defensive end of the floor and possesses great leadership capabilities. Rodney led Mt. Carmel to the regular season and conference tournament titles. We look forward to Rodney making an impact as a freshman."

Scott averaged 7.0 points and 5.0 assists per game in his senior year at Our Lady of Mount Carmel School. He led the school to a 34-4 overall record and 9-2 in the Maryland Section and Maryland MIAA A-Red Basketball League, finishing second just below St. Frances Academy.

The Cougars defeated John Carroll 60-53 in the quarterfinals of the 2025 MIAA Basketball Championships (Maryland) on Feb. 18. In the semifinals, they won 64-62 over Archbishop Spalding on Feb. 20, and lifted the trophy after winning against St. Frances Academy 55-50.

"I have trust and faith," Acaden Lewis on why he chose Villanova

Acaden Lewis received a lot of offers, including from the UConn Huskies, Kentucky Wildcats, Michigan Wolverines and Georgia Bulldogs, among others. However, he signed with Villanova on Thursday and discussed his decision with On3.

“Nova has the staff that I trusted the most,” Lewis said. “Not only do they have strong DMV ties but at UMD, they were one of the first schools to take a chance on me at the high major level.

“The staff knows me and my game extremely well and I have trust and faith that they will develop me while allowing me to be me at the same time.”

Lewis will be joined by Chris Jefferey with the Wildcats next season.

