"Future Blue Devil": Hoops fans react to NBA-bound Kon Knueppel's brother Kager Knueppel's hooping clip 

On Tuesday, Kon Knueppel, the Duke Blue Devils freshman guard, declared for the 2025 NBA draft. His brother, Kager Knueppel, is a Class of 2027 small forward who plays for Wisconsin Lutheran High School in Milwaukee.

SportsCenter NEXT posted a highlight reel of the 6-foot-8 forward on Wednesday. It was uploaded without any song in the background after Kager claimed that he does not listen to music. In the clip, the forward drained shots from beyond the arc, converted a layup from an assist and dunked the ball.

"Bro just here to hoop fr 🔥," SportsCenter NEXT tweeted on Tuesday.

Hoops fans shared their reaction and predicted that he will also play for the Blue Devils.

"Future blue devil," a fan commented.

"hahaha aint gotta see no more, two more years and then he's coming to duke to continue the kneuppel legacy.. shi he might even reclassify next year if he continues to perform at this level and then we gon see him at duke next year. it really is strictly business," another fan wrote.

More fans joined the conversation in the comments section.

Hoops fans react to NBA-bound Kon Knueppel's brother Kager Knueppel's hooping clip

"Duke Duke Mutha," one fan commented.

"@ChariNKnueppel all your sons are straight hoopers," another fan said.

'Blue Devil lock. Anybody else trying to recruit is wasting time and money," a fan wrote.

"Already a blue devil," another fan commented.

"Blue devil!'' one fan said.

"Don’t even bother… Duke lock. Move around," a fan tweeted.

''Scheyer time to draw up that offer," one fan wrote.

"Duke lock, next question!" another fan tweeted.

Kon Knueppel’s impact during his freshman year at Duke?

Kon Knueppel was the No. 17 prospect nationally, the No. 5 shooting guard in the 2024 class and the No. 1 prospect in Wisconsin, according to the On3 Industry Rankings. The 6-foot-5 shooting guard enrolled at Duke on Sept. 21, 2023, after considering offers from the Virginia Cavaliers, Marquette Golden Eagles, Wisconsin Badgers and Alabama Crimson Tide, among others.

Knueppel averaged 14.4 points on 47.9% shooting, including 40.6% from behind the arc. He added 4.0 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.0 steals and 0.2 blocks in 30.5 minutes per game.

However, Duke was knocked out by Houston in the Final Four on April 6.

