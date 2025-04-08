AJ Dybantsa, the No. 1 prospect in the Class of 2025 (as per On3's Industry Rankings), will be joining the BYU Cougars next season. However, the 6-foot-9 small forward has been seen reposting his new team's stories and news on his Instagram.

This time, AJ Dybantsa shared the news of the Cougars' guard Egor Demin declaring for the 2025 NBA draft. The news, which was originally published by the Instagram page Recruit News, was shared by Dybantsa on his IG story:

Future Cougar AJ Dybantsa shares 4-word reaction as BYU guard Egor Demin declares for the 2025 NBA Draft (Image: IG/ AJ Dybantsa)

"go be great brother!" Dybantsa captioned his story.

Demin, who is still a freshman, helped the Cougars to a 14-6 conference and a 26-10 overall record as they finished third in the Big 12. However, their journey in the NCAA Tournament ended in the Sweet 16 Round after a 113-88 loss against the Alabama Crimson Tide on March 27.

Demin's 15 points on 6-of-14 shooting, including 1-of-8 from beyond the arc, were not enough. He also had two rebounds, seven assists and two steals in 27 minutes.

In the 2024-25 season, Demin started all 33 games and averaged 10.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists, 0.4 blocks and 1.2 steals per game. He also shot 41.2% from the field, including 27.3% from the 3-point line.

His best game for the Cougars came in the Rady Children's Invitational when BYU sealed an 86-80 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders on Nov. 9. The Russian had 20 points on an impressive 72.7% shooting, including 40.0% from beyond the arc. He also grabbed five rebounds and dished out seven assists in the match.

ESPN's Jonathan Givony rated Egor Demin as a first-round pick in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Monday:

"NEWS: BYU's Egor Demin, a projected lottery pick, will declare for the 2025 NBA draft, a source told ESPN. The Big 12 All-Freshman Team member, arguably the most unique passer in the college game, helped lead BYU to the Sweet 16." he posted.

AJ Dybantsa shines at McDonald's All-American Game

The 6-foot-9 forward was accompanied by some top names, including Kansas Jayhawks signee Darryn Peterson and USC Trojans commit Alijah Arenas, in the West team.

In the McDAAG last week, AJ Dybantsa finished as the second-highest scorer, behind Peterson. The Brockton, MA, native had 17 points on 7-of-12 shooting, converting three of four of his shots from the charity stripe. He also had five rebounds and one assist.

Dybantsa is set to miss out on the 2025 Iverson Classic due to the dates clashing with his college enrollment.

