"Future flips": Football fans react to the 2026 class WR commitments to Brian Kelly's LSU ft. Tristen Keys

Brian Kelly’s LSU Tigers are having a blast on the 2026 recruiting trail. Kelly and his staff have received pledges from nine prospects so far in the class, with four of them being elite wide receiver prospects.

These include the top wideout prospect in the class, Tristen Keys, who pledged his commitment to LSU last week. The others are four-star receivers Jabari Mack, Kenny Darby and Jakai Anderson.

This success on the recruiting trail has led to reactions from fans online, especially on X.

An X use, Nypzsi, characterized the four wide receiver commits to the Tigers as future flips. This was a subtle reference to the program’s experience of commits flipping in the last cycle. Nypzsi wrote:

“Future flips.”

Brian Kelly’s coaching credential was questioned by a tweep, SuperfanHamm, who wrote:

“Now if they just had a coach!”

A rival fan believes that despite LSU’s success in recruiting, its result will still be below par in the coming season. This person wrote:

“All this just to underperform and finish outside the top 10 again.”

An LSU fan, Jordan, couldn’t see how LSU will be able to keep even two of the four commits. This user said:

“I’ll be shocked if we keep 2 of these 4 committed.”

Another fan, Ring, will only take the hype seriously when the prospects sign the dotted lines. The fan commented:

“Who cares until the papers are signed.”

A tweep, VOL_tron, thinks recruits can only go to LSU for money, arguing that Kelly isn’t a proven coach. The X user wrote:

“No hate toward LSU but why would recruits go there for Kelly who hasn’t proven he’s an average coach? It has to be money.”

Brian Kelly’s LSU and the fans’ worries about commits flipping

Brian Kelly’s LSU currently ranks No. 1 in the 2026 recruiting class, per On3, with nine total commits, all of whom are blue-chip prospects. The class is being headlined by Keys, who is the No. 1 wide receiver in the 2026 class, per the On3 Industry Ranking. He is also the No. 3 overall recruit in the class.

While the Tigers are having an amazing start to this recruiting cycle, fans are rightly concerned about the program’s ability to retain its commits.

Bryce Underwood, the top prospect of the 2025 cycle, was committed to the Tigers for most of his recruiting process. However, he flipped to Michigan weeks before the early signing period. This experience has made the fans not count the chickens before they hatch.

