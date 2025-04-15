Addie Deal, the No. 15 recruit in the Class of 2025 (according to On3's Industry Rankings), will be heading to the Iowa Hawkeyes next season. After concluding an impressive high school career, the McDonald's All-American will join Jan Jensen's squad after she signed with them on Mar. 12, last year.

Lucy Olsen, the Hawkeyes guard, was drafted by the Washington Mystics in the 2025 WNBA draft. The official Instagram page of Iowa Women's Basketball published the news, which was later shared by Addie Deal as she expressed her happiness with a two-word reaction:

Future Iowa Hawkeyes player Addie Deal shares 2-word reaction to Lucy Olsen's WNBA Draft selection (Image: IG/ Addie Deal)

"YESSS LUCYY," Deal captioned her post with two starry eye emojis.

Check out the original post:

"With the 23rd pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft the Washington Mystics select Lucy Olsen!" the post was captioned.

It wasn't just Deal who was happy with the news. Iowa guards Kylie Feuerbach and Taylor Stremlow were also elated by Olsen moving to the WNBA and shared their reactions in the comments section:

Iowa guards Taylor Stremlow and Kylie Feuerbach share their reactions to Lucy Olsen's WNBA Draft selection

"Let's goooooo," commented Stremlow with three fire emojis.

Feuerbach added, "WOOOOOO."

Lucy Olsen started her collegiate career in 2021-22 after she signed for Villanova. She played for the Wildcats for three seasons before moving to the Hawkeyes last year. The 6-foot guard started all her games in her college basketball career.

For the Hawkeyes, Olsen played 32 games and averaged 17.9 points on 43.6% shooting, including 36.0% from behind the arc. She also grabbed 3.6 rebounds, dished out 5.1 assists, stole the ball 1.3 times, and had 0.3 blocks per contest.

Her best season came in her junior year at the Villanova Wildcats where she averaged 23.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 3.8 assists, 1.8 steals and 0.6 blocks per game.

Addie Deal concludes a stellar high school basketball career

The Mater Dei senior guard ranks in the sixth spot in the shooting guard position and second in California. The McDonald's All-American posted averages of 19.9 points, 7.0 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 3.4 steals in her senior season.

Furthermore, she also led her school to a 29-5 overall and an unbeaten 6-0 record in the California Southern Section Trinity Basketball League, where it sits above JSerra Catholic, Orange Lutheran, and Santa Margarita.

However, Deal failed to win the 2025 CIF State Girls Basketball Championships after they were knocked out by the eventual champions Etiwanda on Mar. 8.

